CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

The Scammers Are Working Overtime In Rocky Mount

Kidnapping Scam

Source: Telemundo / Telemundo

The city of Rocky Mount urges utility customers to be cautious of scammers who falsely threaten disconnection of services in order to receive money. Recently, city utility customers have reported receiving phone calls from scammers who falsely identify themselves as city of Rocky Mount employees, demanding payment via phone, late fees and threatening possible disconnection.

The city of Rocky Mount Business and Collections Services Department employees will never demand immediate payment over the phone. Per the City Council’s direction, a moratorium on all utility disconnections remains in effect until further notice and late fees will not be assessed during this time. Utility customers who need help with paying their bills should contact the Business Services Center at 252-972-1250.

If you suspect you have received a call from a scammer, the City urges you to hang up immediately. Customers are also urged not to share any personal information with the scammers or return any phone calls.

Currently, due to a computer network disruption, the city is unable to receive electronic or phone payments. All utility payments should be made directly to the city of Rocky Mount at the Business Services Center located at 224 S Franklin St in downtown Rocky Mount.

 

 

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-AMFAR

La La Debuts Sexy Red Hair Just In Time For Fall

10 photos Launch gallery

La La Debuts Sexy Red Hair Just In Time For Fall

Continue reading La La Debuts Sexy Red Hair Just In Time For Fall

La La Debuts Sexy Red Hair Just In Time For Fall

[caption id="attachment_3185736" align="aligncenter" width="818"] Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty[/caption] LaLa Anthony is giving us fall fever with her sultry new hair do. The Essence covergirl got her hair done by celebrity stylist Arrogant Tae and broke the Internet again with her beauty. "NEW HAIR...Who dis?," she captioned the video of her proudly showing off her cherry red tresses. https://www.instagram.com/p/CEFq76MFXFP/ La La's new look comes after a night of partying in Atlanta with Megan Thee Stallion and rapper Future. La La was seen in the VIP section with Meg, who was celebrating her single with Cardi B, WAP, reaching the top spot on the Billboard charts. In her recent interview with Essence, La La opened up about her style, balancing motherhood and loving her Afro Latina culture. Despite always being laced in designer threads or the most fabulous bathing suit, La La insists her style is actually pretty laid back. She revealed, people always think she's a glamour girl. "And it’s so funny because I’m really not. I’m always dressed in sweats and a T-shirt,” she said. And despite her love for the highest heel, she is a sneaker girl. She has “the sickest sneaker collection ever. That’s my thing.” La La may be a self-proclaimed tomboy, but she's as ladylike and sexy as it gets. Check out more times her hair was the focal point of her photo.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

The Scammers Are Working Overtime In Rocky Mount  was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Sweetie Pie’s Owner Tim Norman Charged With Conspiracy…
 3 days ago
08.19.20
Joe Biden Announces Kamala Harris As His Pick…
 1 week ago
08.11.20
Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence On Alleged Suicide Attempt:…
 3 weeks ago
07.31.20
Herman Cain, Former Presidential Candidate, Dies Of COVID-19…
 3 weeks ago
07.30.20
John Lewis, Civil Rights Legend & ‘Conscience of…
 1 month ago
07.18.20
El Cajon, CA Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Man
Tell Siri “You’re Getting Pulled Over” Shortcut
 2 months ago
06.24.20
Protesters Rally In New York City Against The Police Killing Of A Minneapolis Minnesota Man George Floyd
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third-Degree Murder In…
 3 months ago
05.29.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 4 months ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 5 months ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 5 months ago
04.02.20
Close