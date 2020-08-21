Check out these fun, family movie nights in Rolesville!
Movies at the Middle
September 12th – Dolittle
Rolesville Middle School
Admission is free but pre-registration is required, space is limited.
Gates open at 7:00 PM, Movie starts around 7:45 PM
Reserve your space NOW!! We’re going to be showing the movie in a safe and socially distanced manner by marking off 12 foot diameter areas (or “Pods”) on the football field that you can reserve for your family. Unfortunately, the concession stand won’t be open but feel free to bring your own snacks and drinks (no alcohol) and Lumpy’s ice cream will be available for purchase! And don’t forget chairs and/or blankets!
Only 21 pods available!! Reserve now at https://secure.rec1.com/NC/town-of-rolesville/catalog
If you have an account, log in or create one. Once you are in the catalog, make sure you select “FACILITY RENTALS” then choose “Movies at the Middle – August 8th “
10 Times Halle Berry Was Style And Beauty Goals
10 Times Halle Berry Was Style And Beauty Goals
1. HALLE BERRY AT THE SPECIAL SCREENING OF LIONSGATE "JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 - PARABELLUM"Source:Getty 1 of 10
2. HALLE BERRY AT THE FIFI AWARDS, 2011Source:Getty 2 of 10
3. HALLE BERRY AT TYLER PERRY STUDIOS GRAND OPENING, 2019Source:Getty 3 of 10
4. HALLE BERRY AT THE 9TH ANNUAL MTV MOVIE AWARDS, 2000Source:Getty 4 of 10
5. HALLE BERRY AT THE 74TH ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS, 2002Source:Getty 5 of 10
6. HALLE BERRY AT THE 70TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS, 2013Source:Getty 6 of 10
7. HALLE BERRY AT THE 83RD ACADEMY AWARDS, 2011Source:Getty 7 of 10
8. HALLE BERRY AT THE 42ND NAACP IMAGE AWARDS, 2011Source:Getty 8 of 10
9. HALLE BERRY AT THE 24TH ANNUAL NAACP IMAGE AWARDS, 1992Source:Getty 9 of 10
10. HALLE BERRY AT THE SOUL TRAIN MUSIC AWARDS, 1995Source:Getty 10 of 10
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
Fun Movie Night In The Town Of Rolesville was originally published on foxync.com