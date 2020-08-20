Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: Fly High and Thrive! [VIDEO]

| 08.20.20
Ostriches hide from problems, while eagles fly high and looks at the situation from another perspective. When you’re in the midst of trouble, are an an ostrich or an eagle? 

