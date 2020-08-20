Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Ostriches hide from problems, while eagles fly high and looks at the situation from another perspective. When you’re in the midst of trouble, are an an ostrich or an eagle?

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: Fly High and Thrive! [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

