GRIFF’s Prayer For Cicada Bugs [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 08.20.20
Dismiss


Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Cicada bugs have got to go; two fell on GRIFF’s shoulder and almost took him out this week! Listen to his prayer up top.

DON’T MISS… 

GRIFF’s Prayer For Praying About Decisions [VIDEO]

GRIFF’s Prayer For Kid’s Going Through… [VIDEO]

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

GRIFF’s Prayer For Cicada Bugs [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Sweetie Pie’s Owner Tim Norman Charged With Conspiracy…
 2 days ago
08.19.20
Joe Biden Announces Kamala Harris As His Pick…
 1 week ago
08.11.20
Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence On Alleged Suicide Attempt:…
 3 weeks ago
07.31.20
Herman Cain, Former Presidential Candidate, Dies Of COVID-19…
 3 weeks ago
07.30.20
John Lewis, Civil Rights Legend & ‘Conscience of…
 1 month ago
07.18.20
El Cajon, CA Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Man
Tell Siri “You’re Getting Pulled Over” Shortcut
 2 months ago
06.24.20
Protesters Rally In New York City Against The Police Killing Of A Minneapolis Minnesota Man George Floyd
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third-Degree Murder In…
 3 months ago
05.29.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 4 months ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 5 months ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 5 months ago
04.02.20
Close