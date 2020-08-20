

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Cicada bugs have got to go; two fell on GRIFF’s shoulder and almost took him out this week! Listen to his prayer up top.

DON’T MISS…

GRIFF’s Prayer For Praying About Decisions [VIDEO]

GRIFF’s Prayer For Kid’s Going Through… [VIDEO]

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

GRIFF’s Prayer For Cicada Bugs [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: