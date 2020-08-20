During its regular meeting Monday, Aug. 17, the Wake County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to increase the minimum hourly wage for 2020 election workers to $11. While Election Day officials are paid a stipend, which covers their training, polling place set-up and work on Election Day, the move represents a $2.78-per-hour raise for those responsible for operating the 206 polling places across the county.

“These workers are the backbone of our electoral process, and without them, we wouldn’t have the infrastructure in place to cast our ballots,” said Commissioner Jessica Holmes, who brought the issue before the board. “They provide a critically important service to our community, and I think they deserve to be paid accordingly.”

Wake County precinct officials set up supplies and voting equipment, assist voters, verify their registration, issue ballots and manage crowds. They are also required by law to attend training classes prior to each election.

“We appreciate the generosity of the Wake County Commissioners and the benefits this additional income will provide to our incredible team of election officials,” said Wake County Board of Elections Director Gary Sims. “They are true public servants, and we appreciate the effort and energy they put into our elections this year and every year.”

The estimated cost of the wage increase is $144,700, which will come out of the county’s General Fund Salary and Benefit Reserve. The raise only applies to the 2020 election cycle and will be reevaluated in the Fiscal Year 2022 budget development process.

If you’re interested in becoming a precinct official in your community, please visit the Board of Elections website for more information.

Wake County Agrees To Boost Pay For Election Workers To $11 Per Hour was originally published on foxync.com