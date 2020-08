Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

There a ton of versions of the Bible, but one thing remains: If you have faith, God’s going to take care of you. Do you believe it? Watch this week’s Mr. Griffin segment today.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Mr. Griffin: What Are You Believing? [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: