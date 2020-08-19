CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Check Out This Virtual Painting Event For The Little Kids In Durham

Fun activites

Source: MStudioImages / Getty

Love to create? Come create a masterpiece of your own. Enjoy painting your canvas and a cupcake treat too. Just bring the artist in you amd be ready for some fun. Interactive instruction will be provided through Zoom. Each participant will receive an email at least 2 days before the program begins with a link to join. Supplies will be available for contactless pick-up on Friday, August 21 at Edison Johnson Recreation Center.

Sign up here!

 

51st NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals

10 Times Marsai Martin Gave Lewks On The Red Carpet

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Times Marsai Martin Gave Lewks On The Red Carpet

Continue reading 10 Times Marsai Martin Gave Lewks On The Red Carpet

10 Times Marsai Martin Gave Lewks On The Red Carpet

[caption id="attachment_3180807" align="alignnone" width="680"] Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty[/caption] Marsai Martin is young, Black, and gettin' it. The now 16-year-old actress and producer is widely known for her role on the hit TV series Blackish. In the 2019 she starred in the Universal Pictures comedy film Little, which she also served as an executive producer. Not only she is a nine-time NAACP Image Awards winner, Time included her on its "Time 100 Next" list, also in 2019. Marsai Martin is part of this elite group of teenagers that works harder than your average person. They're the change-makers of our generation. Holding the position as the youngest executive producer in Hollywood, Marsai is an inspiration to many. Even her Little co-star Issa Rae referred to her as "Mogul-Martin" during a Beautycon interview, stating Marsai has "paved the way." Another speciality of Marsai's is her ability to slay high-fashion looks. Every single appearance on the red carpet has landed her on the best dressed list. Her stylists have a real gift for dressing her in age-appropriate looks that are sometimes couture, sometimes avant garde, and sometimes classic. Today, our mini mogul Marsai Martin turns 16. In honor of her birthday, we're counting down 10 times she gave lewks on the red carpet.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Check Out This Virtual Painting Event For The Little Kids In Durham  was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Sweetie Pie’s Owner Tim Norman Charged With Conspiracy…
 21 hours ago
08.19.20
Joe Biden Announces Kamala Harris As His Pick…
 1 week ago
08.11.20
Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence On Alleged Suicide Attempt:…
 3 weeks ago
07.31.20
Herman Cain, Former Presidential Candidate, Dies Of COVID-19…
 3 weeks ago
07.30.20
John Lewis, Civil Rights Legend & ‘Conscience of…
 1 month ago
07.18.20
El Cajon, CA Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Man
Tell Siri “You’re Getting Pulled Over” Shortcut
 2 months ago
06.24.20
Protesters Rally In New York City Against The Police Killing Of A Minneapolis Minnesota Man George Floyd
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third-Degree Murder In…
 3 months ago
05.29.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 4 months ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 5 months ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 5 months ago
04.02.20
Close