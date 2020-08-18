Get Access To Free Tutoring With Your Durham County Library Card

School’s back in and you might need some homework help. Check out these resources available through the Durham County Library.
All Ages
Free online tutoring
Images for homework and presentations
Elementary School
Gale in Context: Elementary (previously Kids InfoBits)
Easy to understand articles
Culture, history, and geography of 200+ countries
Books and magazine articles
Middle and High School
Biographical information on historical and current figures
Both sides of controversial topics
Wide subject coverage
Primary sources, in-depth resources, and reference books
General periodicals search
