Byron Cage Debuts New Single ‘I Can’t Give Up’; Talks Importance of Voting

Get Up Erica
| 08.17.20
Dismiss

Do you ever feel like things are too hard to continue? Well, Byron Cage has a new uplifting tune that will inspire you to keep on fighting.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Check out the clip above to hear the new song. Also, you’ll learn about Cage’s book that hopes to unite pastors and hear about why he thinks it is vital we all vote.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Byron Cage Debuts New Single ‘I Can’t Give Up’; Talks Importance of Voting  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Joe Biden Announces Kamala Harris As His Pick…
 6 days ago
08.11.20
Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence On Alleged Suicide Attempt:…
 3 weeks ago
07.31.20
Herman Cain, Former Presidential Candidate, Dies Of COVID-19…
 3 weeks ago
07.30.20
John Lewis, Civil Rights Legend & ‘Conscience of…
 1 month ago
07.18.20
El Cajon, CA Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Man
Tell Siri “You’re Getting Pulled Over” Shortcut
 2 months ago
06.24.20
Protesters Rally In New York City Against The Police Killing Of A Minneapolis Minnesota Man George Floyd
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third-Degree Murder In…
 3 months ago
05.29.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 4 months ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 5 months ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 5 months ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 5 months ago
03.30.20
Close