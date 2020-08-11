CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

This Video Proves That Riley Is The Real Star Of The Curry Family

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 - Roaming Show

Source: Michael Buckner/KCSports2015 / Getty

Ayesha Curry posted a video of daughter Riley, 8, dancing to Beyonce’s Already, while Ryan, 5, poses for the performance. The entire video is a mood.

Riley’s obvious star presence shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone considering that she was running Steph Curry’s post-game interviews at the tender age of two.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

MOOD 🤎Ishi’s daughters.

A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on

 

 

Read More: Upcoming Community School Supply Giveaways

Read More: Graphic Video: Black Teens Who Needed Help Are Held At Gunpoint By Responding Cops

Read More: Stephanie Mills Says Nick Cannon And Kanye West Are Acting Like ‘Paid Slaves’ Over Presidential Run

 

Metalicious Lip Lacquer

Black Radiance Just Dropped 12 Buttery Soft Metallic Lip Glosses And I Already Have A Favorite

10 photos Launch gallery

Black Radiance Just Dropped 12 Buttery Soft Metallic Lip Glosses And I Already Have A Favorite

Continue reading Black Radiance Just Dropped 12 Buttery Soft Metallic Lip Glosses And I Already Have A Favorite

Black Radiance Just Dropped 12 Buttery Soft Metallic Lip Glosses And I Already Have A Favorite

[caption id="attachment_3168541" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Black Radiance / Black Radiance[/caption] Most women have a love-hate relationship with lip glosses. While we love the versatility when it comes to coverage, sticky, dry formulas and rough textures can make us hate even the prettiest lip gloss shade. Fortunately, I can vouch for Black Radiance when they say they've figured out the perfect recipe when it comes to their new line of Metalicious Lip Lacquers which dropped today. If the colors in the picture above look slightly familiar, that's because the lacquers are an extension of the Metalicious Lip Sculptors the brand released last year. The line of creamy sticks was created to define lips and make them pop in bold, metallic colors. And now you can add extra shine by layering the Lacquers over the Sculptors. [caption id="attachment_3168551" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Black Radiance / Black Radiance[/caption] As a standalone product, the glosses are dope too and perfect for girls who like just a subtle hint of color, especially when experimenting with out-of-the-box purple and blue shades like Top Off, Top Choice, Top Heavy, and Tip Top. (Are you catching the vibe that these glossers are meant to be toppers?). What I love most is that despite being hyper-metallic, the texture is far from gritty which happens with a lot of glitter glosses. In fact, I'd argue Metalicious are the smoothest glosses I've used, which you can chalk up to the use of shea butter, grapeseed oil, and argan oil in the cruelty-free formula. [caption id="attachment_3168542" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Black Radiance / Black Radiance[/caption] So far, Over The Top, a pinkish peach has become my daily go-to, but I'm looking forward to experimenting with some of the more daring shades, like On Top, soon. Check out the various colors in the collection below and look for them in the aisles of Walgreens, Walmart, Rite Aid, and CVS during your next drug store run. You can also shop on Blackradiancebeauty.com if you're still social distancing.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

This Video Proves That Riley Is The Real Star Of The Curry Family  was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Joe Biden Announces Kamala Harris As His Pick…
 2 hours ago
08.11.20
Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence On Alleged Suicide Attempt:…
 2 weeks ago
07.31.20
Herman Cain, Former Presidential Candidate, Dies Of COVID-19…
 2 weeks ago
07.30.20
John Lewis, Civil Rights Legend & ‘Conscience of…
 4 weeks ago
07.18.20
El Cajon, CA Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Man
Tell Siri “You’re Getting Pulled Over” Shortcut
 2 months ago
06.24.20
Protesters Rally In New York City Against The Police Killing Of A Minneapolis Minnesota Man George Floyd
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third-Degree Murder In…
 2 months ago
05.29.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 4 months ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 4 months ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 4 months ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 4 months ago
03.30.20
Close