CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Sunday School Review “Talk Is Cheap”

2019 Pastor Of The Month

Source: Jerry Smith / Radio 1 Digital

THIS SUNDAY SCHOOL OVERVIEW FEATURES HIGHLIGHTS OF THE LESSON EACH WEEK. BIBLICAL TRANSLATIONS WILL VARY, BUT THE MAIN RESOURCE WILL BE THE TOWNSEND PRESS SUNDAY SCHOOL COMMENTARY, 99th   EDITION. THIS FEATURE IS DESIGNED TO BE OF HELP TO THOSE WHO CANNOT ATTEND THEIR LOCAL CHURCH AND/OR SUNDAY SCHOOL.

LESSON TITLEHEARING AND DOING THE WORD

Adult/Young Adult Topic: TALK IS CHEAP

Printed Text: James 1:19-27

KEY VERSE: James 1:22 (NIV)

Do not merely listen to the word, and so deceive yourselves. Do what it says.

Source: Townsend Press Sunday School Commentary – 99th Edition, 2019-2020

UNIFYING LESSON PRINCIPLE:

People read and talk about doing good but find it difficult to help the most vulnerable in society. How is righteousness accomplished? According to James, righteousness is achieved by hearing and dong the Word of God.

CONCLUDING REFLECTION:

There are those who have said, “Put your money where your mouth is.” But as this lesson has illustrated, in the spiritual realm it is important to realize that people usually put their mouths where their hearts are. It does little good to talk right without living right. It is not so much about the conversation as it is about the application. God is calling us to be doers of the Word and not hearers only. When we hear the Word and do the Word, we fulfill the will of God, who desires us to become the hearts that love, the hands that heal, and the lips that speak words of edification and redemption.

 PRAYER:

LORD, make us instruments of your peace and enable us to play in the key of love. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.

Sunday School Review “Talk Is Cheap”  was originally published on 955thelou.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence On Alleged Suicide Attempt:…
 1 week ago
07.31.20
Herman Cain, Former Presidential Candidate, Dies Of COVID-19…
 2 weeks ago
07.30.20
John Lewis, Civil Rights Legend & ‘Conscience of…
 3 weeks ago
07.18.20
El Cajon, CA Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Man
Tell Siri “You’re Getting Pulled Over” Shortcut
 2 months ago
06.24.20
Protesters Rally In New York City Against The Police Killing Of A Minneapolis Minnesota Man George Floyd
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third-Degree Murder In…
 2 months ago
05.29.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 4 months ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 4 months ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 4 months ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 4 months ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 5 months ago
03.30.20
Close