Sunday School Review “Talk Is Cheap”

LESSON TITLE: HEARING AND DOING THE WORD

Adult/Young Adult Topic: TALK IS CHEAP

Printed Text: James 1:19-27

KEY VERSE: James 1:22 (NIV) Do not merely listen to the word, and so deceive yourselves. Do what it says.

Source: Townsend Press Sunday School Commentary – 99th Edition, 2019-2020

UNIFYING LESSON PRINCIPLE: People read and talk about doing good but find it difficult to help the most vulnerable in society. How is righteousness accomplished? According to James, righteousness is achieved by hearing and dong the Word of God.

CONCLUDING REFLECTION: There are those who have said, “Put your money where your mouth is.” But as this lesson has illustrated, in the spiritual realm it is important to realize that people usually put their mouths where their hearts are. It does little good to talk right without living right. It is not so much about the conversation as it is about the application. God is calling us to be doers of the Word and not hearers only. When we hear the Word and do the Word, we fulfill the will of God, who desires us to become the hearts that love, the hands that heal, and the lips that speak words of edification and redemption.

PRAYER: LORD, make us instruments of your peace and enable us to play in the key of love. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.

