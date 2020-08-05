CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Man Charged With Murder After Killing Burger King Employee Over Wait Time

Kelvis Rodriguez-Tormes

Source: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

A man has been charged with first-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed a Burger King employee over the wait time for an order.

37-year-old Kelvis Rodriguez-Tormes allegedly shot and killed 22-year-old Desmond Armond Joshua Jr. on Saturday (August 1) after Joshua was confronted by a woman over her food. The woman complained that her $40 order took too long in the drive-thru.

The woman was refunded her money and she left, later returning with Rodriguez-Tormes. Rodriguez Tormes confronted Joshua in the parking lot and after a scuffle between the two, went to his car and grabbed a gun. He allegedly told Joshua, “you got two seconds before I shoot you” and shot him according to authorities. The 22-year-old, who had recently started working at the restaurant, later died at the hospital.

Along with the first-degree murder charge, Rodriguez-Tormes is facing charges of destruction of evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Burger King released a statement Monday about the shooting.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic incident that took place at the Burger King on 7643 E. Colonial Drive and passing of team member Desmond Joshua,” Burger King North America President Chris Finazzo said. “At Burger King, the safety of team members and guests is our top priority. The franchisee who owns and operates the restaurant is fully cooperating with authorities on this matter. Any questions should be directed to local authorities.”

RELATED: Florida Finesser Arrested For Buying Porsche With A Printed Check From Home Computer

RELATED: 9-Year-Old Florida Girl Youngest Resident To Die From COVID-19

Man Charged With Murder After Killing Burger King Employee Over Wait Time  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence On Alleged Suicide Attempt:…
 5 days ago
07.31.20
Herman Cain, Former Presidential Candidate, Dies Of COVID-19…
 6 days ago
07.30.20
John Lewis, Civil Rights Legend & ‘Conscience of…
 3 weeks ago
07.18.20
El Cajon, CA Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Man
Tell Siri “You’re Getting Pulled Over” Shortcut
 1 month ago
06.24.20
Protesters Rally In New York City Against The Police Killing Of A Minneapolis Minnesota Man George Floyd
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third-Degree Murder In…
 2 months ago
05.29.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 4 months ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 4 months ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 4 months ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 4 months ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 4 months ago
03.30.20
Close