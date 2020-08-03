CLOSE
Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing In Raleigh

Need a free COVID-19 test? Raleigh has testing happening this week.

Wake County is now conducting drive-thru COVID-19 testing at specified locations throughout the county. This free service provides an easy and efficient way for residents to learn if they have the virus.

Use the form below to select a half-hour time slot that works best for you. There is no cost to take the test. During your allotted time, drive to the testing site and follow the instructions you see on signs and receive from Wake County staff.

Before you arrive, fill out this registration form (also available in Spanish) and print a copy to take to your appointment.

In addition to your printed registration form, you need to bring an ID. Examples of acceptable forms of identification include your driver license, voter registration card, passport and utility bill.

Special note: When traveling to the testing site, please note the address of the parking deck. This site is not associated with the WakeMed testing taking place on the corner of Sunnybrook Road and New Bern Avenue.

If you have questions, call Wake County’s COVID-19 hotline at 919-856-7044 or email covid19.questions@wakegov.com.

Location: Sunnybrook Building Parking Deck

2925 Holston Lane, Raleigh, NC 27610
