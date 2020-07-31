Biopic On The Way? Brandy Discusses Finding Her Place In Music After 26 Years In The Industry [EXCLUSIVE]

| 07.31.20
Time flies! Can you believe it’s been 26 years since Brandy released her first album at age 15? We’ve grown up with the singer through music and TV and according to our multitalented friend, more is on the way!

Today (July 31), the Grammy award-winning singer released an album titled B7 – an album in which she wrote more of the songs than she ever has in the past. It’s her first album in eight years. During our interview this morning, Brandy says she would love to do a reboot of Moesha and that a biopic may be on the way soon.

We. Are. Here. For. It! Press play up top…

