Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Keedron Bryant Releases Video For Viral Hit ‘I Just Wanna Live’ [WATCH]

 

Teenager Keedron Bryant broke hearts around the world after he went viral performing his song, “I Just Want To Live” on his Instagram page.

Bryant’s emotional plea moved millions, reaching over 3.5m views on his page alone, and now the teen has officially released a music video that pairs perfectly with the words of the song.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

He sings, “I just want to live. God protect me” as he kneels beneath the barrel of a cop’s gun in the heart-wrenching music video that reminds us we have a long way to go in America.

Check out the full video above!

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Keedron Bryant Releases Video For Viral Hit ‘I Just Wanna Live’ [WATCH]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
John Lewis, Civil Rights Legend & ‘Conscience of…
 2 weeks ago
07.18.20
El Cajon, CA Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Man
Tell Siri “You’re Getting Pulled Over” Shortcut
 1 month ago
06.24.20
Protesters Rally In New York City Against The Police Killing Of A Minneapolis Minnesota Man George Floyd
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third-Degree Murder In…
 2 months ago
05.29.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 4 months ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 4 months ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 4 months ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 4 months ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 4 months ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 4 months ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 4 months ago
03.24.20
Close