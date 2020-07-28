CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Man Fatally Shot At Black Lives Matter Protest While Helping Amputee Girlfriend

A Black Lives Matter protester was shot and killed on Saturday night after he attempted to aid his disabled girlfriend after a car reportedly drove into a crowd of demonstrators.

Garrett Foster, who is white, and girlfriend Whitney Mitchell, who is Black, were participating in the demonstration when the incident occurred around 10 p.m, The Dallas Morning News reports. A car approached the group of protesters where shots rang out. Foster, 28, who was struck three times, was escorted to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his wounds. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

According to The Dallas Morning News, various accounts differed. One stated that the car recklessly drove into the crowd, opening fire, while another account stated the car approached the group of protesters and honked the horn when they couldn’t drive through a crowded intersection. Other accounts claim Foster pointed his weapon at the car, with the driver firing back in self-defense.

Authorities believe that Foster was walking with an AK-47, but did not fire or point his weapon. Austin Police Chief Brian Manley confirmed that fire was returned in the altercation during a press conference over the weekend.

Friends of the couple say Foster jumped in front of Mitchell, 28, in order to protect her from the oncoming gunfire. Authorities arrested the driver of the car who cooperated with questioning, but they were later released.

Foster’s mother Sheila, appeared on Good Morning America, saying her son while senselessly shot while pushing his girlfriend in her wheelchair.

“And this gentleman got out of his car and started firing shots, and my son was shot three times,” she said.

She did not say whether or not he was carrying a rifle but noted he had a license to carry. In Texas, it is legal to openly carry a rifle like an AK-47 without a license.

The couple had been dating since teenagers meeting in an online chatroom. Foster, who was in the military, rushed to be by Mitchell’s side during various hospitalizations where she almost lost her life due to septic shock. Doctors saved her life by amputating her arms and legs. Up until his death, he was Mitchell’s main caretaker. 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

After moving to Austin, Texas a few years ago, they became active members of protests surrounding race and police accountability in their community, especially within the last couple of weeks.

“I told her not to go. I was afraid something would happen,” said Patricia Kirven, Mitchell’s mother told The Dallas Morning News. “She said, ‘I don’t feel like I’m doing enough. I want to do more.‘

“She physically is OK, but mentally she is not. ‘Inconsolable’ is the only word I can think of because she’ll talk for a bit and then break down.”

Protests have taken place in downtown Austin in Foster’s name, and a donation fund has raised $60,00. Meanwhile, his family weighs with how they will lay him to rest.

“I don’t know what kind of a funeral he would have wanted because I never thought I had to discuss that with my son,” Sheila Foster said.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

SEE ALSO:

The Struggle Files: Michigan Woman Knocked For Arson After Nearly Blowing Herself Up

Rep. Greg Pence Called Out For Racist Collectables At His Antique Mall

Rep. John Lewis To Lay In State At The U.S. Capitol [Video]

Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism

15 photos Launch gallery

Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism

Continue reading Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism

Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism

[caption id="attachment_3955069" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Drew Angerer / Getty[/caption] It’s been a different kind of social distancing as protesters across the globe have united separately to demand racial and social justice as Black people continue to be killed with apparent impunity. Protesters joined again on Saturday to chant and hold signs reminding the world that Black Lives Matter as demonstrations and rallies against racism dotted countries across the map following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. https://twitter.com/codly2010/status/1269315836201906179?s=20 The image of now-fired Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin looking smugly at bystanders record him on video while warning he was killing Floyd has proven too much to ignore for people with any semblance of empathy. Floyd’s death seems to have inspired people nation to nation to speak out against the scourge of racism that has tainted societies for centuries. The protests have shined a light on the public health issues of racism and police violence and what is increasingly their deadly combination in the face of a pandemic that’s infecting and killing Black people at a faster rate than anyone else. [caption id="attachment_3955077" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Healthcare workers and others rally at Harborview Medical Center before marching to City Hall during the Doctors For Justice protest Saturday in Seattle. | Source: David Ryder / Getty[/caption] His death prompted immediate protests and violent clashes with law enforcement while others looted and burned down local establishments along with a police precinct. And while protests were still being held in cities and states, Washington, D.C., was bracing Saturday for additional groups of protesters to descend on the nation’s capital and make sure the racist president can hear them loud and clear. Saturday was also the twelfth straight day of protests taking place in the U.S. [caption id="attachment_3955081" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Bari, Italy | Source: Donato Fasano / Getty[/caption] One of the ironic consequences of the protests has been how police violence appears to have been increased despite the protests being because of police violence. Much of it has been one-sided as police respond with violence first. https://twitter.com/Hamid_Taheri1/status/1269340546775912448?s=20 Protesters have been seriously injured and brutalized by police, including a 75-year-old man in Buffalo, New York, recovering from a serious head injury when officers violently shoved the unarmed elderly activist to the ground. https://twitter.com/nyclawgrrrl/status/1268726277785223168?s=20 Justin Howell suffered brain damage and a reported fractured skull after being shot in the head with bean bag rounds by a cop at a protest in Austin, Texas. Clips of the scene show cops shooting at volunteer paramedics and protesters carrying Howell’s limp body to get medical attention. [caption id="attachment_3955079" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Lisbon, Portugal. | Source: NurPhoto / Getty[/caption] The result has been heightened outrage at the treatment of Black people by law enforcement as well as society at large. It’s forced white people to take good, hard looks at themselves to determine the roles they play in perpetuating or pushing back against racism. [caption id="attachment_3955067" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Maja Hitij / Getty[/caption] It’s also prompted some leaders to take dramatic stances in favor and against Black Lives Matter. One mayor in Mississippi blamed Floyd for his own death while the mayor of Washington, D.C. decided she would let her actions speak words for her by having “BLACK LIVES MATTER” painted on a street leading up to the White House. https://twitter.com/selasavitout/status/1269312475427598338?s=20 Scroll down to see more powerful images of people across the world protesting racism and police violence against Black people.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Man Fatally Shot At Black Lives Matter Protest While Helping Amputee Girlfriend  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
John Lewis, Civil Rights Legend & ‘Conscience of…
 2 weeks ago
07.18.20
El Cajon, CA Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Man
Tell Siri “You’re Getting Pulled Over” Shortcut
 1 month ago
06.24.20
Protesters Rally In New York City Against The Police Killing Of A Minneapolis Minnesota Man George Floyd
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third-Degree Murder In…
 2 months ago
05.29.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 4 months ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 4 months ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 4 months ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 4 months ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 4 months ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 4 months ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 4 months ago
03.24.20
Close