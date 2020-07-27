Trump Says He Won’t Pay Respects To John Lewis

Trump was asked while leaving the White House and heading to North Carolina if he has plans to visit and pay his respects to the late Congressman and Civil Rights icon John Lewis, where his casket will lie in state at the US Capitol until Tuesday.
“I won’t be going, no,” Trump said before his departure. It was in 2017 Trump criticized in a tweet that Congressman Lewis, was “all talk” and “no action or results.” This was after Lewis referred to him as not being a “legitimate” President.
It’s been confirmed that Former GOP congressman who served with Mr. Lewis, Vice President Mike Pence, his wife second lady Karen Pence, and Former Vice President and Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden plan to pay respects to Congressman John Lewis.
How Rihanna Is More Presidential Than Donald Trump
How Rihanna Is More Presidential Than Donald Trump
1. Rihanna Arrives to the Elysee Palace in Paris to meet President Emmanuel MacronSource: 1 of 16
2. France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron Receives Popstar Rihanna At The Elysee PalaceSource: 2 of 16
3. Rihanna at the Elysee PalaceSource: 3 of 16
4. First Lady of France Brigitte Macron and RihannaSource: 4 of 16
5. France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron escorts Rihanna inside Elysee PalaceSource: 5 of 16
6. French President Emmanuel Macron and RihannaSource: 6 of 16
7. French President Emmanuel Macron and RihannaSource: 7 of 16
8. Rihanna Talks With The Press Regarding Her Talk With President MacronSource: 8 of 16
9. Rihanna with French pressSource: 9 of 16
10. Rihanna Receives a Humanitarian Award from Harvard UniversitySource: 10 of 16
11. Harvard Foundation Honors Rihanna As Humanitarian Of The YearSource: 11 of 16
12. Rihanna Is Good With KidsSource: 12 of 16
13. She Shows All Kids LoveSource: 13 of 16
14. Rihanna Plays With Ashad KhaledSource: 14 of 16
15. Rihanna For 2020Source: 15 of 16
16. Rihanna For PresidentSource: 16 of 16
John Lewis , Linda Coleman , And G.K. Butterfield Discussing The Importance Of Voting {VIDEO}
John Lewis, Civil Rights Legend & ‘Conscience of Congress’, Passes Away At 80
Trump Says He Won’t Pay Respects To John Lewis was originally published on foxync.com