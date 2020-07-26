CLOSE
N.C. Man Dies In Officer Involved Shooting

Protests in Baltimore After Funeral Held For Baltimore Man Who Died While In Police Custody

Source: Drew Angerer / Stringer / Getty

According to ABC11, Roxboro police officers were responding to a 911 call reporting an armed man “wearing a mask” was walking down the street.

David Brooks Jr., 45, was shot, later died from his injuries. Police said there was a loaded sawed-off shotgun at the scene. No one has confirmed if Brooks was ever in the store with the gun.

Although the family said Brooks had mental challenges, that the officers were aware of. Police Chief David Hess was able to speak on the fact that it’s been 29 years since the last Roxboro Officer-involved shoots but couldn’t comment on the mental health status of the victim prior to being shot.

“(Brooks) was not being aggressive to anyone,” said his brother Jerriminco Brooks. “The camera in the store will show that. And the body camera of the officer will show the last moment my brother took his breath.”

N.C. Man Dies In Officer Involved Shooting  was originally published on foxync.com

