GRIFF’s Prayer For The Drill-Man [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 07.24.20
Dismiss

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Call him Mr. Fix-It! GRIFF recently moved and got himself a drill and now he’s feeling himself! Press play up top to hear about his experience with his new tools. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

DON’T MISS…

GRIFF’s Prayer For Entanglements [VIDEO]

GRIFF’s Prayer For A Gospel Industry Fight [VIDEO]

GRIFF’s Prayer For Elmo’s Black Dad [VIDEO]

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

GRIFF’s Prayer For The Drill-Man [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
John Lewis, Civil Rights Legend & ‘Conscience of…
 7 days ago
07.18.20
El Cajon, CA Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Man
Tell Siri “You’re Getting Pulled Over” Shortcut
 1 month ago
06.24.20
Protesters Rally In New York City Against The Police Killing Of A Minneapolis Minnesota Man George Floyd
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third-Degree Murder In…
 2 months ago
05.29.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 3 months ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 4 months ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 4 months ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 4 months ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 4 months ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 4 months ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 4 months ago
03.24.20
Close