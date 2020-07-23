#RelationshipGoals: Pastor Mike Todd Discusses How To Win In Relationships [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

07.23.20
Earlier this summer, Pastor Mike Todd of Transformation Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma, released a Relationship Goals book titled after his sermon series that’s gone viral on YouTube.

There are a lot of gems in his message and in the book he says stemmed from growing up in church and wanting to break the taboo around real talk about dating, sex and relationships.

In the interview up top, Pastor Todd discusses what else inspired his debut book, why “intentional dating” is important and other ways to win in relationships. Listen up top!

 

