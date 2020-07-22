Wake County Decides To Start The School Year Online

The district announced yesterday the delay of bringing students back on campus in Plan B. Instead, all students will begin the school year in online instruction. The first two weeks of school for all students will focus on orientation, meet and greet opportunities, and distribution of supplies. Students will not be initially divided into groups A, B, C during the first two weeks.

The first day of school for students’ online instruction:

Week of August 3: Early College

August 13: Modified*

August 17: Traditional and Year-Round

*The start date for Modified calendar schools has been changed from Aug. 3 to Aug. 13.

View updated calendars.

During this transitional period the district will focus on its readiness for welcoming students back on campus while also monitoring guidance from local and state health officials. As we prepare for students to return to campus, we will prioritize returning Pre-K and Regional Programs students on September 8 to daily classroom instruction, without weekly rotations. More information on these programs will follow.

New Application Period of WCPSS Virtual Academy

All students will have a second opportunity to apply for the WCPSS Virtual Academy on July 27 – July 29. The application will close on July 29 at 5 p.m. If you have applied to the WCPSS Virtual Academy and would like to withdraw or change your application, please contact your student’s school directly.

To help understand all the differences between WCPSS Virtual Academy and Plan A/B/C, view this comparison chart.

The chart is not mobile-friendly. Please view on a desktop computer.

Changes to the Modified Calendar

The start date for Modified calendar schools has been changed from Aug. 3 to Aug. 13. The start date was extended to allow more time for teachers and administrators to prepare instructional platforms to support remote learning. View updated calendars.

Watch the Virtual Academy Open House

Want to learn more about the WCPSS Virtual Academy? Please watch the Virtual Academy Open House on Youtube. Closed captioning is available in English and Spanish.

#CouplesWeLove: Supermodel Beverly Johnson Engaged To Brian Maillian 6 photos Launch gallery #CouplesWeLove: Supermodel Beverly Johnson Engaged To Brian Maillian 1. 2019 Breaking Barriers Awards Gala And Fashion Show Source:Getty 1 of 6 2. The Tourism Authority Of Thailand Hosts "Threads Of Thailand" Source:Getty 2 of 6 3. Palm Springs Walk of Stars Honors Beverly Johnson with 405th Star Source:Getty 3 of 6 4. SkyBridge Capital Holiday Celebration Source:Getty 4 of 6 5. The Julius Erving Golf Classic Black Tie Ball Sponsored by Delta Airlines & Pond LeHocky Law, With Cocktails Presented by Tanqueray No. TEN. Produced by PGD Global Source:Getty 5 of 6 6. The Julius Erving Golf Classic Black Tie Ball Sponsored by Delta Airlines & Pond LeHocky Law, With Cocktails Presented by Tanqueray No. TEN. Produced by PGD Global Source:Getty 6 of 6 Skip ad Continue reading #CouplesWeLove: Supermodel Beverly Johnson Engaged To Brian Maillian #CouplesWeLove: Supermodel Beverly Johnson Engaged To Brian Maillian [caption id="attachment_3167627" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty[/caption] Supermodel Beverly Johnson, who is the first Black model to appear on a cover of American Vogue, is engaged to her partner Brian Maillian. "Just finding the love of my life at this point in my life has been amazing," Johnson exclusively told PEOPLE. Johnson, who also became the first Black woman to cover Elle, said she and Maillian have a lot in common, including their age and love for the same music. "This is the first time I've dated someone so close to my age! We know the same songs and we've lived through a lot of the same things," she said. Some of those accolades include pioneering their respective lanes. "As I was breaking boundaries in the fashion industry, he was doing the same on Wall Street," she explained. Johnson said the engagement was unplanned. "My older sister Sheilah was there and she said to Brian, 'I didn't hear you give my sister an answer when she asked you to marry her,'" Johnson said describing the moment it all went down. "And he said, 'I have answered her. I have asked her to marry me. And she said, No. Besides that — I don't have a ring.'" Then the moment all came together. "Brian's 88-year-old mother took off her wedding ring and passed it down the table till it got to Brian and he got down on one knee. I was sobbing uncontrollably and he said 'Will you marry me?' and I said yes!" Johnson eventually gave her mother-in-law her ring back and opted to buy a house with instead. "I said 'Brian, I don't know how to say this but I don't want a diamond ring, let's buy a house instead.'" Congrats to the lovely couple! More photos, below:

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Wake County Decides To Start The School Year Online was originally published on foxync.com