Back To School Drive In Rocky Mount

The Rocky Mount Police Department is holding a back to school drive on August 4th. The event will be held at the Rocky Mount Municipal Stadium on August 4, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. School supplies will be given to children in grades K-5.
Children must be present to receive a bag. Supplies will be handed out while they last.
The rain date for the event is August 6th. Traffic will need to enter the stadium using Independence Drive.
