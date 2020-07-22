7 Black Beauty Products to Shop This Week

Another week, another set of Black beauty products we spy with our little eye. Our mission to show Black-owned brands love is never-ending and since they always deliver the goods, it’s easy to show support.

For our #BuyBlack roundup, we’ve set our sights on the best makeup, haircare and skincare brands to fill your arsenal with. Perfect for a quick mane refresh or a little something extra to bring your beauty beat to life, these products will cover all of the bases.

You already know the drill! Grab your credit card and get ready to shop the virtual racks.

1.BEAUTYSTAT COSMETICS

Looking for a go-to product that can even out your skin tone? BeautyStat Cosmetics Universal Vitamin C Refiner ($80.00, Beautystat.com) will get your skin together. Formulated with pure vitamin C, this serum helps to fade dark spots and fine lines and wrinkles for smooth and firm skin.

2. LUVSCRUB

Work your way to smooth skin with the LUVSCRUB Mesh Body Exfoliator ($18.00, Theluvscrub.com) Made with the finest textured mesh, this bath essential will clean and exfoliate your skin perfectly.

3. LOVING CULTURE

Boost your scalp with moisture using the Loving Culture Revitalizing Hair Oil ($35.00, Lovingculture.com). Formulated with scalp-stimulating ingredients, omega fatty acids and vitamins, this oil stimulates hair growth and keeps your hair and scalp hydrated.

4. FREDERICK BENJAMIN GROOMING

Who says that styling products for men don’t exist? Leave it Frederick Benjamin Grooming to create the Crown Control-Forming Creme ($16.00, Shop.frederickbenjamingrooming.com). Designed to give your hair refined texture with a matte finish and a strong hold, this creme will keep all of your styles in place.

5. DANESSA MYRICKS BEAUTY

There is no better way to serve a lewk than to give your melanin a gorgeous glow. And with the beloved Danessa Myricks Beauty Makeup Illuminating Veil, ($22.00, Danessamyricksbeauty.com) you’ll sport a gorgeous glow from head to toe.

6. BOMBA CURLS

Take your hair growth game to the next level with Bomba Curls Dominican Forbidden Hair Oil ($22.00, Bombacurls.com). Formulated with a blend of oils that moisturizes and stimulates your hair follicles, this hair oil will help you meet your goals in no time.

7. THE PRIME BEAUTY COSMETICS

Bronzers are an absolute must for brown girls. They work to sculpt and warm up your face for glowing look. And when it comes to bronzers for brown girls, the Prime Beauty Cosmetics Chocolate Litty Brownzer ($21.00, Primebeautycosmetics.com) is a good pick.

