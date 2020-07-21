Free Virtual Conference For Our Young Men

Lifestyle
| 07.21.20
Portrait of two young men in casuals over gray background

Source: Martin Palombini / Getty

 

The 7th annual “Moving Toward Greatness Conference” is Friday… listen as Melissa talks with Robert Jackson about this inspiring conference for young men.

The Moving Toward Greatness conference is this Friday July 24th 9am to 2pm. We are giving away 10 $1000 Scholarships, lap tops, bikes, gift cards and knowledge.

Event is for men and young men 12 and up. This is our 7th Annual Conference this year. STANDUP Inc is a 501C3 started by myself and my wife Essence Best Selling Author,”Tajuana TJ Butler-Jackson.”

I’m a national speaker by trade and author of several books. www.robertjacksonmotivates.com. One of my books won the Gold Excel Award for Technical Writing for ASCD.

Flyer is attached to this email. To register or sponsor go to www.robertjacksonmotivates.com and click on Conference 2020 and click on Register or Donate. We just wanna give back.

Moving Toward Greatness Conference , Robert Jackson , STANDUP Inc

One Vote: Register to Vote
