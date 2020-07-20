“I Am A Slave. I Do Not Own My Life.” Tamar Braxton Sent Suicide Letter To Network Before Alleged Attempt

More details are being released about Tamar Braxton amid her hospitalization for an alleged suicide attempt. As previously reported a leaked letter to Tamar’s family was exposed where she likened herself to a “slave” and allegedly said; “the only way she sees out is death.” She also changed her name on social media to Tamar “SLAVE” Braxton.

“I am a slave. I do not own my life. My stories. My pictures. My thoughts or beliefs. I’ve asked my massa to free me. I’m threatened and punished for it,” the message begins.

“She continued, “The only way I see out is death. I will choose that before I continue to love (sic) like this. Please help me (praying hands emoji).”

Now there’s another leak afoot, this time in the form of an email sent to WE tv executives. In it, the reality star called them “cruel white slave masters” and accused them of “destroying a Black family” with the series “Braxton Family Values.”

Tamar’s email was in direct response to WeTV execs sending an email outlining the company’s efforts to support the Black community amid unrest over the police killing of George Floyd, reports Page Six.

“We fight with each other, we betray each other, and now we’re physically assaulting each other — all happening because your show [“Braxton Family Values”] has chosen to show the absolute worst side of a strong, independent and successful African American family; a show that I created to showcase a strong Black Family as a beacon of hope for all the young black girls and boys out there; instead you coached and cajoled us into finding the worst in each other,” Tamar’s email allegedly read.

“I hope those ratings were worth it because you succeeded in destroying a great black family.”

Most shockingly however Tamar said the execs made her suicidal by exposing that she was molested from age 6 to 16. She dubbed it; “the final stake into the heart of my family.”

“The day you dug up a secret I’d never shared with anyone, a secret I was so ashamed to talk about that I hid it even from my own mom: the fact that I had been assaulted and raped repeatedly from age 6 to age 16, sometimes multiple times a day,” PageSix reports Tamar wrote.

She added, “You broke me that day and I considered ending my own life then for the shame I felt!”

She ended the email, “I have news for you! Today, I take my power back. I will no longer tolerate being oppressed. I am asking you to break the chains NOW and LET ME GO I am suffocating! I CAN’T BREATHE!!”

The Blast has also confirmed the validity of the email and WE has released a statement sending the star well wishes.

In addition to being devastated by WE tv’s alleged actions, Tamar was said to be BIG mad that on her new show “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life”, she’d be working with producer Mona Scott Young. A family source told Page Six that Mona was the “one person” Tamar DID NOT want around.

“Braxton was unhappy that the network had selected “Love and Hip Hop” producer Mona Scott Young to produce Braxton’s new show, “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life.” “Tamar felt ambushed,” said an insider, “She was invited to the network to have a meeting to talk about the show and the premise of the show… and right there sitting down is Mona. The person she said she did not want to work with.”

