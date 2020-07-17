CLOSE
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Claps Back At Trump’s White House Press Secretary

Oh.

Lori Lightfoot and Kayleigh McEnany

Source: Getty Images

Violence in Chicago has become the number one go-to deflection tactic for the Trump administration looking to take attention away from the president’s borderline treasonous response to the coronavirus pandemic. As such, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been one of the many Black women the president has made a telling effort of attacking publicly.

Therefore, it followed that White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who has been blindly defending the president by spinning a neverending web of falsehoods, mistruths and flat-out, obvious lies, decided to lash out at both Chicago and Lightfoot during a media briefing on Thursday. But it was Lightfoot’s astute clap-back to McEnany, who is emerging as a “Karen” in her own right, that ended up making the headlines.

McEnany, who has her own job performance issues to deal with, had the audacity to call Lightfoot the “derelict mayor of Chicago,” said she should ask for federal help to fight gun violence and accused her of “doing a very poor job at protecting her streets.”

But Lightfoot was ready for all of McEnany’s smoke, and responded kindly with a terse five-word, two sentence imperative: “Hey Karen,” Lightfoot tweeted. “Watch your mouth.”

It was at once a masterful display in both giving detractors just the right amount of attention and peak 2020 at the same time, what with this unfortunate year’s proliferation of the term “Karen,” a reference to an entitled white woman exerting her privileges in situations that typically involve Black people being accused of something they didn’t do.

It can’t be forgotten how McEnany, before being appointed to her current position, not only was a hardcore and open Obama birther but also downplayed the threat of COVID-19 by saying uninformed things like, “We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here.”

That’s who was addressing the mayor of Chicago on Thursday.

In case you haven’t been paying attention, one of the main ways that Trump officials try to downplay the mounting death toll of Americans who have contracted COVID-19 is by disingenuously suggesting there is not the same level of outrage surrounding the deadly gun violence in Chicago. The deflection tactic is all but a racist trope that repeatedly points to so-called Black-on Black crime. However, not only has there long been an outcry over shootings in the Windy City, but, obviously conflating that violence with the deaths following complications from the coronavirus is a false equivalence.

That was the case last month when Trump sent a public letter to Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker and Lightfoot, both Democrats, blaming them for the violence and putting “your own political interests ahead of the lives, safety, and fortunes of your own citizens.”

Trump has faithfully attacked prominent Black women during his presidency.

In addition, by downplaying the severity of the coronavirus, Trump has undeniably contributed to Republican governors relaxing public health guidelines in states that have since had deadly resurgences of coronavirus cases and deaths, setting new records multiple times this month alone. We’re seeing that tragic truth play out in Georgia, Texas and especially Florida. Curiously, there has not been any public letters to those governors.

Meanwhile, the number of so-called Karen cases seemed to be multiplying by the day, with egregious examples that put Black lives at unnecessary risk like when Amy Cooper — the Central Park Karen — called the police and described an innocent bird-watcher as “an African American man threatening my life.”

This is America.

UPDATED: 2:02 p.m. ET, July 4 -- One of the many byproducts of the coronavirus pandemic has been the very predictable emergence of white women amplifying their privileges when it comes to exerting their purported moral authorities in reaction to the public health crisis. The people consistently at the center of such disturbing incidents have been mockingly dubbed "Karens," a generic name for the white women being immortalized on the viral videos in which they are unwittingly starring. With the proliferation of all the Karens, it can be hard to keep track of them, especially as people are protesting against the very racism that they represent. But they resiliently keep exposing themselves, like last weekend when a Karen who lives in the Milwaukee area confronted protesters and spit on a teenager. The uncontrollable rage of Stephanie Rapkin toward a young, diverse group of protesters peacefully demonstrating against the kind of racism she was unabashedly displaying got the 64-year-old lawyer arrested not once but twice in the span of as many days. Her's was a special kind of Karening that was recorded on video and went viral for the world to witness the person who became better known as the "Shorewood Spitter." https://twitter.com/DanielBice/status/1269978344495472643?s=20 And if you thought Karens could only be women, get your sexist mind out of the racial gutter. There have been a growing number of instances of white men unknowingly vying against their female counterparts (though there doesn't seem to be anything more irresistible to police officers than a white woman's tears, but we digress...) to one-up each other's irrational anti-Black racism. Those folks have been Christened as "Karen's Husband." We met one just last week when a white man decided to call the cops on protestors because they were allegedly “honking horns” near his home. In peak white entitlement fashion, he tried to use his service in the military as a reason why he has the authority to make demands. In another video, a group of Black entrepreneurs described being racially profiled by a white man in a Minnesota building where they rent office space. Previously, one Karen had an unwanted moment of international attention when a woman named Amy Cooper claimed to be deathly afraid of a Black man because he asked her to put her dog on a leash in a public park in New York City where bird watching is popular. It was one of the more egregious instances of Karen trying to police a Black person under flagrantly racist pretenses. [caption id="attachment_3948076" align="alignnone" width="930"] Source: @melodyMcooper / Twitter[/caption]   The incident unfolded early on the Memorial Day holiday after Christian Cooper (obviously, no relation) spotted Karen's dog off the leash in a part of Central Park called the Ramble. The video begins directly after that and shows Karen, clearly embarrassed at being rightfully called out, reacting mercilessly on both a human and canine levels, fumbling to put the leash on her dog while scrambling to call police at the same time. In doing so, she appeared to be choking, lifting and dragging her dog by the leash. Karen can be seen and heard repeating in a shaky voice on her phone that "there's an African American man threatening my life." Christian Cooper's video, of course, showed that the only apparent threat came when Karen moved aggressively toward him despite his pleas for her to stop advancing in his direction. Watch the video below. https://twitter.com/melodyMcooper/status/1264965252866641920?s=20 An inane social media debate broke out last month over the racial connotation behind the name Karen, with white women claiming it was the "N-word for white women." But not all of the videos have a racial undertone to them, either, as many of the so-called Karens show just as much negative energy toward their fellow white folks as they do to Black people as the underlying theme each time remains the same -- how dare anybody go against what Karen says? https://twitter.com/briantylercohen/status/1263208102951743488?s=20 That privileged attitude, however, has not prevailed as it used to not so long ago when an earlier incarnation of the Karens -- BBQ Beckys -- dominated the news cycle by calling police on Black people who were somehow exhibiting threatening behavior by participating in everyday activities that included but were not limited to having a cookout, selling Girl Scout cookies and studying in a library. [caption id="attachment_3799341" align="alignnone" width="960"] Source: YouTube[/caption] Karens were already rising to infamy before the coronavirus pandemic set in. But as the COVID-19 crisis has continued, so have the Karens, undeterred in getting their points across. From questioning why a Black police officer was "breaking into" his own home to assaulting workers at a Red Lobster who were only enforcing social distancing guidelines to finding a UPS worker "suspicious" for delivering packages to threatening pharmacy employees, the coronavirus has emboldened Karens across the world. Another hallmark of the videos of the Karens is the decided absence of police violence from any of them. In one video, a Karen is joined by a throng of other Karens at a playground, one of the many places ruled off-limits during the pandemic. The video opens with a police officer politely and patiently asking the lead Karen to kindly leave since playgrounds were closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, especially among the young. But Karen had other ideas and decided to mouth off to the cop, who gave her multiple chances to leave before he finally arrested her. To be sure, there are male Karens, as well. That much was proven earlier this month when a white man blocked a Black delivery driver from leaving a gated community and called the police over the same kind of misguided suspicions that white folks have been known to have when they see Black and brown skin. https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2291623967807483 For the full Karen experience of living life feeling like there are no consequences and repercussions for one's own actions, scroll down for a hearty dose of Karens' reality as documented on the videos below.

Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Claps Back At Trump’s White House Press Secretary  was originally published on newsone.com

