Zindzi Mandela, Nelson Mandela’s Daughter Tested Positive For COVID-19 Before Dying At 59

Nelson Mandela‘s youngest daughter Zindzi Mandela died Monday (July 13) at 59 years old.

She passed away at a hospital in Johannesburg and though the cause of death has not been released, Mandela did test positive for COVID-19.  The family is still awaiting the full autopsy reports.

“This doesn’t mean that she died from COVID complications, but simply that she tested positive for it,” said her son Zondwa Mandela said during a South African public broadcast. “There were several other tests done and those tests will give us further information as to what could have led to her untimely death.”

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa sent condolences to the Mandela family on social media.

Before her untimely death, Zindzi had been an ambassador to Demark since 2015 and was also an activist.

was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

