If you are a Durham parent with questions about the Ignite Online Academy, the school system offered a virtual open house to address questions. Wake County is holding a similar program this week.
Wake County will hold a similar session this on Thursday.
Read More: Wayne County Public School System Needs Your Feedback
Read More: North Carolina Karen Refuses To Wear A Mask Declaring ‘Trump 2020’ {VIDEO}
Read More: North Carolina City Apologizes For Slavery
10 Times Cardi B & Kulture Were The Most Fashionable Mommy And Daughter Duo
10 photos Launch gallery
10 Times Cardi B & Kulture Were The Most Fashionable Mommy And Daughter Duo
1. Burberry Besties1 of 10
2. Burberry & Birkin2 of 10
3. Colorful Cuties3 of 10
4. Bardi Gang4 of 10
5. Cowgirl Kulture5 of 10
6. Nike Check6 of 10
7. Easter Fit7 of 10
8. Kulture8 of 10
9. Slaying Vogue9 of 10
10. Gucci Cutie10 of 10
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
Check Out The Durham Online Learning Virtual Open House was originally published on foxync.com