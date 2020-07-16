CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Check Out The Durham Online Learning Virtual Open House

Tired Black businessman sleeping near laptop

Source: Peter Dressel / Getty

If you are a Durham parent with questions about the Ignite Online Academy, the school system offered a virtual open house to address questions. Wake County is holding a similar program this week.

 

 

Wake County will hold a similar session this on Thursday.

 

 

Read More: Wayne County Public School System Needs Your Feedback

Read More: North Carolina Karen Refuses To Wear A Mask Declaring ‘Trump 2020’ {VIDEO}

Read More: North Carolina City Apologizes For Slavery

 

Teyana Taylor "The Album" Listening Party

10 Times Cardi B & Kulture Were The Most Fashionable Mommy And Daughter Duo

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Times Cardi B & Kulture Were The Most Fashionable Mommy And Daughter Duo

Continue reading 10 Times Cardi B & Kulture Were The Most Fashionable Mommy And Daughter Duo

10 Times Cardi B & Kulture Were The Most Fashionable Mommy And Daughter Duo

[caption id="attachment_3159420" align="aligncenter" width="683"] Source: Rich Fury / Getty[/caption] When it comes to the most fashionable mommy and daughter duos, Cardi B and Kulture reign supreme. Kulture may be Cardi's broke little best friend, but our little sis keeps it cute in luxury designs by Gucci, Burberry and more. And every now and then, Cardi and Kulture bless our social media timelines with adorable matching outfits, like their latest Burberry fits that looks like they're on the runway straight out of Paris. Since being on lockdown, Cardi and Kulture have been slaying around the house and we're here for it. Cardi also teamed up with FashionNova to give away $1,000 an hour for families affected by COVID19. That's how you make an impact in fashion. Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite Cardi and Kulture fashion moments from the 'gram.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Check Out The Durham Online Learning Virtual Open House  was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
El Cajon, CA Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Man
Tell Siri “You’re Getting Pulled Over” Shortcut
 3 weeks ago
06.24.20
Protesters Rally In New York City Against The Police Killing Of A Minneapolis Minnesota Man George Floyd
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third-Degree Murder In…
 2 months ago
05.29.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 3 months ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 3 months ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 4 months ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 4 months ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 4 months ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 4 months ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 4 months ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 4 months ago
03.20.20
Close