The Wayne County Health Department & WayneUNC Health Care are offering free COVID-19 testing in Grantham on July 21, 2020 and July 23, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Testing will be offered at Grantham Middle School at 3093 South Highway 13 in Goldsboro. Residents must visit Grantham Middle School, not the Health Department, for testing.
Testing is open to everyone, regardless of symptoms, and pre-registration is strongly recommended to ensure a testing spot. To pre-register, individuals should call the Health Department at (919) 731-1000 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 or Monday, July 20, 2020. After an appointment is made, simply come to the testing site and follow the signage and instructions provided on site. Testing will be conducted in a drive-thru setting but walk up visitors, or visitors who did not pre-register, will also be accepted. Bilingual staff will be on site to assist anyone who needs a translator.
Testing will be provided to the public regardless of insurance and there will be no cost to the individual. The tests being administered are for current COVID-19 infection, not antibody testing.
Free COVID-19 Testing In Grantham was originally published on foxync.com