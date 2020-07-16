CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Vance County Schools Make Announcement About Remote Learning

Zoom For Home in Partnership with DTEN

Source: Zoom, DTEN / Zoom, DTEN

We have been planning for all options for many weeks now and have eagerly awaited the Governor’s announcement. We will now begin the process of finalizing our plans to re-open Vance County Schools safely for our students and staff Our efforts have included gaining insight from surveys completed by our families, both staff and students, as well as focus groups, allowing us to hear their voices on the upcoming school year.

The Board of Education will meet to discuss re-entry plans and determine whether the district begins with Plan B, or takes a more restrictive approach with Plan C.

Remote-Learning Option for Plan B

VCS families have the opportunity to choose remote learning as an option for their child(ren), even during Plan B. This will occur through a student’s assigned school. This option would be available for the duration of time that our district is operating under Plan B. Additional information on the process will be shared on each school’s website within 5 business days of an official announcement by the Vance County Board of Education.

Vance Virtual Village Academy

Another option for families is our newest Innovative School, Vance Virtual Village Academy. This K-12, online school is designed for those seeking to remain part of a virtual program for a minimum of one school year. Each student has a personalized learning plan, providing pathways towards demonstrating mastery in unique and exciting ways. The application period is open through July 31 and available on the Vance County Schools website.

As always, our top priority will be the safety of everyone in our school system. The re-entry plan was shared with our Board of Education at the July 6, 2020 meeting. They will now reconvene July 17 to make a final decision on how to begin the 2020-2021 school year. The meeting will be live-streamed on our website, http://www.vcs.k12.nc.us.

Thank you for your support of Vance County Schools.

 

Solange, Sanaa Lathan, Tamar Braxton

10 Celebrity Women Who Look Fly AF With Buzz Cuts

9 photos Launch gallery

10 Celebrity Women Who Look Fly AF With Buzz Cuts

Continue reading 10 Celebrity Women Who Look Fly AF With Buzz Cuts

10 Celebrity Women Who Look Fly AF With Buzz Cuts

[caption id="attachment_3167174" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Jun Sato ,Paras Griffin, David Livingston / Getty[/caption] In the big chop heard around the world, Tiffany Haddish decided to part ways with her hair. Social Media thought she was going crazy, but the truth is, sometimes women need a change. Sometimes, we don't want to constantly manipulate our hair. Sometime we're just tired! Black hair requires a lot of TLC. Tiffany expressed how tired she was of constantly doing her hair. “Let’s just be honest, as a black woman — I don’t know about white women — but as a black woman, that’s a good hour to three hours of your f—king day. Even if your hair is braided, you gotta grease your scalp, you gotta tie ’em up at night, you gotta make sure they look neat, it’s a lot of work. So, I’m taking time off!” https://www.instagram.com/tv/CCWrtIQI9ad/?igshid=mgzblfvmpbk I feel you, Sis! https://www.instagram.com/p/CCbV1_7AsNs/?igshid=17qrwvm3wa3n5 Tiffany's final result looks amazing. She is in good company when it comes to the women who have  taken the clippers to their head for a little hair liberation.  Whether they've cut their hair for a movie role, or they wanted to experience themselves in a different way, these gorgeous celebrities made a baldie look like the best accessory. Check out this gallery of women who look great with buzz cuts.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Vance County Schools Make Announcement About Remote Learning  was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
El Cajon, CA Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Man
Tell Siri “You’re Getting Pulled Over” Shortcut
 3 weeks ago
06.24.20
Protesters Rally In New York City Against The Police Killing Of A Minneapolis Minnesota Man George Floyd
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third-Degree Murder In…
 2 months ago
05.29.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 3 months ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 3 months ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 4 months ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 4 months ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 4 months ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 4 months ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 4 months ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 4 months ago
03.20.20
Close