Trying To Keep Your Kids Engaged Over The Summer? Here’s A Free Option!

UNC-TV and the NC Department of Public Instruction are partnering to support school-age children learning at home by providing free, curriculum-informed, over-the-air content that is widely accessible to students—especially those with limited or no internet access.
Each weekday, two blocks of programs on UNC-TV’s North Carolina Channel will serve students: fourth through eighth grade, from 11 AM-2 PM, and ninth through twelfth grade, from 2 PM-5 PM (actual times may vary, please check the weekly schedule online here).
These educational program blocks are available on the North Carolina Channel, available statewide for free over-the-air, through cable providers and streamed online here.
Rest In Peace: Here's A Look At Naya Rivera's Life Over The Years
1. NAYA RIVERA AT THE LA PREMIERE OF BANDSLAM, 2009Source:Getty 1 of 15
2. NAYA RIVERA AT THE JHRTS 7TH ANNUAL "YOUNG HOLLYWOOD" HOLIDAY PARTY, 2009Source:Getty 2 of 15
3. NAYA RIVERA AT FOX'S 300TH MUSICAL PERFORMANCE OF "GLEE", 2011Source:Getty 3 of 15
4. NAYA RIVERA AT FOX'S GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS AFTER PARTY, 2011Source:Getty 4 of 15
5. NAYA RIVERA AT THE YOUNF STORYTELLER 'S ANNUAL THE BIGGEST SHOW, 2012Source:Getty 5 of 15
6. NAYA RIVERA AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2013Source:Getty 6 of 15
7. NAYA RIVERA AT THE CHRISTIAN SIRIANO FASHION SHOW, 2016Source:Getty 7 of 15
8. NAYA RIVERA AT THE VANITY FAIR AND FIAT 'TOAST TO YOUNG HOLLYWOOD' EVENT, 2016Source:Getty 8 of 15
9. NAYA RIVERA AT THE 23RD ANNUAL RACE TO ERASE MS GALA, 2016Source:Getty 9 of 15
10. NAYA RIVERA AT THE VANITY FAIR AND L'OREAL PARIS 'TOAST TO YOUNG HOLLYWOOD' EVENT, 2017Source:Getty 10 of 15
11. NAYA RIVERA AT THE MARCH OF DIMES: IMAGINE A WORLD PREMIERE EVENTSource:Getty 11 of 15
12. NAYA RIVERA AT THE WINTER TCA TOUR, 2018Source:Getty 12 of 15
13. NAYA RIVERA AT THE WOMEN'S GUILD CEDARS-SINAI ANNUAL GALA, 2019Source:Getty 13 of 15
14. NAYA RIVERA AT THE LA PREMIERE OF ROADSIDE ATTRACTION'S "JUDY", 2019Source:Getty 14 of 15
15. NAYA RIVERA AT THE WOMEN'S GUILD CEDARS-SINAI ANNUAL LUNCHEON, 2019Source:Getty 15 of 15
