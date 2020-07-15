If you have children in Wayne County Public Schools, the district is looking for your feedback.
In planning for how school will look in the fall, Wayne County Public Schools is rolling out a number of surveys in the coming days to get parent and staff input. Announcements will be made as surveys are added, with the most current surveys posted at the top. Families are strongly encouraged to complete these short surveys so they can have a voice in district planning.
Wayne County Public School System Needs Your Feedback was originally published on foxync.com