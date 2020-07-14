CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Gov. Cooper Announces Plans For NC This Fall; State Still In Phase 2

Prep For Success Back to School Rally

Source: Aaron Wiggins / Aaron Wiggins

Governor Roy Cooper released his plan for North Carolina’s schools this fall. We will be falling the state’s Plan B option, which combines in-person and virtual learning. Cooper is offering school districts the option of utilizing Plan C, which allows for 100% virtual learning.

And instead of moving to the next phase of a three-part reopening plan, the state will remain under Phase 2 for at least three more weeks.

There are many safety protocols that will need to be implemented in schools under Plan B:

  • Require face coverings for all teachers and students K-12
  • Limit the total number of students, staff and visitors within a school building to the extent necessary to ensure 6 feet distance can be maintained when students/staff will be stationary
  • Conduct symptom screening, including temperature checks
  • Establish a process and dedicated space for people who are ill to isolate and have transportation plans for ill students
  • Clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces in the school and transportation vehicles regularly
  • Require frequent hand washing throughout the school day and provide hand sanitizer at entrances and in every classroom
  • Discontinue activities that bring together large groups
  • Limit nonessential visitors and activities involving external groups
  • Discontinue use of self-service food or beverage distribution

Governor Cooper went on to say, “If trends spike and in-person school cannot be done safely even with these safety protocols, then North Carolina will have to move to all remote learning, like we did last March,” he said. “There are no decisions more important than the ones about our children and our schools.”

It’s also strongly recommended that schools:

 

  • Designate hallways and entrance/exit doors as one-way
  • Keep students and teachers in small groups that stay together as much as possible
  • Have meals delivered to the classroom or have students bring food back to the classroom if social distancing is not possible in the cafeteria
  • Discontinue activities that bring together large groups
  • Place physical barriers such as plexiglass at reception desks and similar areas

 

 

 

 

PUMA Launches Mile Rider Feat. Winnie Harlow

Puma Remixes Iconic Rider Sneaker For Women With Ambassador Winnie Harlow

6 photos Launch gallery

Puma Remixes Iconic Rider Sneaker For Women With Ambassador Winnie Harlow

Continue reading Puma Remixes Iconic Rider Sneaker For Women With Ambassador Winnie Harlow

Puma Remixes Iconic Rider Sneaker For Women With Ambassador Winnie Harlow

[caption id="attachment_3165086" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Mile Rider / other[/caption] Chances are your parents remember The Rider, Puma's classic jogging sneaker first launched in the '80s. Well, it's back -- not that it ever left exactly--but the shoe has been remixed with a focus on the ladies, an updated '90s aesthetic, and Winnie Harlow as the face. Named The Mile Rider, the new shoe draws influence from jet-ski inspired graphics with its bright pops of pink, yellow, blue, and green on top of the black synthetic leather base. With its focus on comfort, the cushiony shoe is perfect for (masked) summer fun, even if we're all spending a little less time outdoors these days, and Harlow seems to agree. [caption id="attachment_3165058" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Winnie Harlow / PUMA[/caption] “The Mile Rider has become my new favorite sneaker,” the 25-year-old model said in a news release. “I love the sporty look, the color combination, and how comfy they are – they are definitely summer ready.” Harlow shared the news that she's Puma's newest ambassador on Instagram last month, and as part of that partnership, Puma will be making a product donation to the Trayvon Martin Foundation's Summer STEM Camp. The sneaker brand has also donated to the Minnesota Freedom Fund and stopped all paid advertising on Facebook and Instagram throughout July as part of the #StopHateForProfit campaign to support its Black consumers. We should also point out Meg the Stallion is another celeb adding to the Black Girl Magic on Puma's roster. The Mile Rider retails for $80 and will be available on Puma.com and in Puma stores and other select retailers this Saturday, July 11.

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Gov. Cooper Announces Plans For NC This Fall; State Still In Phase 2  was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
El Cajon, CA Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Man
Tell Siri “You’re Getting Pulled Over” Shortcut
 3 weeks ago
06.24.20
Protesters Rally In New York City Against The Police Killing Of A Minneapolis Minnesota Man George Floyd
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third-Degree Murder In…
 2 months ago
05.29.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 3 months ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 3 months ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 3 months ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 4 months ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 4 months ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 4 months ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 4 months ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 4 months ago
03.20.20
Close