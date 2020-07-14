Gov. Cooper Announces Plans For NC This Fall; State Still In Phase 2

Governor Roy Cooper released his plan for North Carolina’s schools this fall. We will be falling the state’s Plan B option, which combines in-person and virtual learning. Cooper is offering school districts the option of utilizing Plan C, which allows for 100% virtual learning.

And instead of moving to the next phase of a three-part reopening plan, the state will remain under Phase 2 for at least three more weeks.

There are many safety protocols that will need to be implemented in schools under Plan B:

Require face coverings for all teachers and students K-12

Limit the total number of students, staff and visitors within a school building to the extent necessary to ensure 6 feet distance can be maintained when students/staff will be stationary

Conduct symptom screening, including temperature checks

Establish a process and dedicated space for people who are ill to isolate and have transportation plans for ill students

Clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces in the school and transportation vehicles regularly

Require frequent hand washing throughout the school day and provide hand sanitizer at entrances and in every classroom

Discontinue activities that bring together large groups

Limit nonessential visitors and activities involving external groups

Discontinue use of self-service food or beverage distribution

Governor Cooper went on to say, “If trends spike and in-person school cannot be done safely even with these safety protocols, then North Carolina will have to move to all remote learning, like we did last March,” he said. “There are no decisions more important than the ones about our children and our schools.”

It’s also strongly recommended that schools:

Designate hallways and entrance/exit doors as one-way

Keep students and teachers in small groups that stay together as much as possible

Have meals delivered to the classroom or have students bring food back to the classroom if social distancing is not possible in the cafeteria

Discontinue activities that bring together large groups

Place physical barriers such as plexiglass at reception desks and similar areas

