You Can Request An Absentee Ballot To Vote In The November Election. Here’s How!

Interested in voting absentee in November because of COVID-19? Here are the details:

Any North Carolina registered voter qualified to vote in an election may request and receive a mail-in absentee ballot for any election in which absentee voting is allowed. All registered voters may request an absentee ballot for the November 2020 general election.

No special circumstance or reason is needed to receive and vote a mail-in absentee ballot.

Most voters who want to vote by mail must request a ballot for each election.

Military or overseas voters have special rights under the Uniform and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA). See www.fvap.gov and the Military and Overseas Voters page for more information on military and overseas citizens absentee voting.

How do you get an absentee ballot?

To receive a mail-in absentee ballot for an election, a voter or the voter’s near relative (spouse, brother, sister, parent, grandparent, child, grandchild, mother-in-law, father-in-law, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, stepparent, or stepchild) or legal guardian, or any member of a multipartisan assistance team (MAT) authorized to assist voters, must first use the State Absentee Ballot Request Form to request the ballot.

Assistance requesting an absentee ballot

Voters who are blind or disabled, or who cannot read or write may receive assistance in completing the request form. Effective July 1 for the 2020 general election, any member of a multipartisan assistance team, or MAT team, may assist any voter in completing a State Absentee Ballot Request Form. MAT team members may also deliver a completed request form to the county board of elections and serve as a witness for the casting of an absentee ballot.

If the assistance is provided by someone other than a near relative or legal guardian, that person’s name and address must be listed on the State Absentee Ballot Request Form.

Returning the absentee ballot request form

For the November 2020 general election, completed State Absentee Ballot Request Forms may be emailed, faxed or hand-delivered to the voter’s county board of elections by one of the following:

the voter;

the voter’s near relative or verifiable legal guardian; or

a member of a multipartisan assistance team (MAT).

Forms delivered by any other person will not be processed.

Completed absentee ballot request forms may also be delivered by mail by the U.S. Postal Service or designated delivery service authorized pursuant to 26 U.S.C. § 7502(f).

A signed and completed State Absentee Ballot Request Form must be received by the county board of elections office no later than 5 p.m. on the Tuesday before the date of the election for which the ballot is being requested.

Requests received after the absentee request deadline will not be considered on time, regardless of any postmark date.

Request forms delivered by the deadline to the State Board will be considered timely. In the interest of ensuring that county boards of elections are able to promptly process voters’ absentee requests, we strongly recommend that forms be submitted to the voter’s county board of elections.

Deadline for requesting an absentee ballot

November General Election: By 5 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020

More details about voting absentee in North Carolina can be found here.

Gabrielle Union Is Relaunching Her Flawless Haircare Line 8 photos Launch gallery Gabrielle Union Is Relaunching Her Flawless Haircare Line 1. Flawless by Gabrielle Union 3 Minute Restoring Conditioner Source:Gabrielle Union 1 of 8 2. Flawless by Gabrielle Union Hydrating Detangling Shampoo Source:Gabrielle Union 2 of 8 3. Flawless by Gabrielle Union Detangling Leave-In Conditioner Source:Gabrielle Union 3 of 8 4. Flawless by Gabrielle Union Hydrating Curl Refreshing Spray Source:Gabrielle Union 4 of 8 5. Flawless by Gabrielle Union Defining Curl Cream Source:Gabrielle Union 5 of 8 6. • Flawless by Gabrielle Union Repairing Deep Conditioning Masque Source:Gabrielle Union 6 of 8 7. Flawless by Gabrielle Union Restoring Exotic Oil Treatment Source:Gabrielle Union 7 of 8 8. Flawless by Gabrielle Union Source:Gabrielle Union 8 of 8 Skip ad Continue reading Gabrielle Union Is Relaunching Her Flawless Haircare Line Gabrielle Union Is Relaunching Her Flawless Haircare Line [caption id="attachment_3166789" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Flawless / Gabrielle Union[/caption] Given how hard it can be to find products that work for multi-textured hair, we're always excited to see a new brand on the shelves. But when it came to Gabrielle Union's haircare collection Flawless, the line seemed to go as quickly as it came. Thankfully, today the actress announced that she and celebrity hairstylist Larry Sims are relaunching the brand, and it turns out they've reworked the products to come back with new and improved formulas that suit various textures and styling preferences. [caption id="attachment_3166790" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Flawless / Gabrielle Union[/caption] When Union first launched Flawless in 2017, she was privately undergoing In Vitro Fertilization which caused her to suffer severe hair loss as a result of the treatment. It was that experience, and her and Sim's quest to develop a regimen to restore her hair's health, that led to the brand relaunch. The 12-piece collection is heavily focused on hydration as a major aspect of hair and scalp health and product formulas consist of various protein-rich ingredients like Brazilian Bacuri Butter, Coconut Oil, Biotin, Amazonian Pequi Oil, Himalayan Moringa Oil, Rice Oil complex, Lilac Leaf extract, and African Shea Butter which were hand-selected by a team of chemists to deliver the best results. "We were dedicated to developing the perfect blend of high quality, affordable products for all types of textured hair to promote flawless beauty through choice and diversity," Union said in a news release. “This collection is very important to me because I fully encourage self-expression and authentic ownership of personal style.” The products are also economical, ranging in price from $4-$10. And not only can every consumer afford the items in the collection, they can also use them. “From curls, waves, and coils, to heat styles, braids, wigs, and weaves, there is a Flawless product to support your hair’s needs for brilliance, health and beauty," Sims said. The collection will be available exclusively on Amazon.com beginning August 3, 2020. Until then, check out a few standout items from the collection below, including the 3 Minute Restoring Conditioner, which is the hero product of the line. For more information, visit Flawlesscurls.com.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

You Can Request An Absentee Ballot To Vote In The November Election. Here’s How! was originally published on foxync.com