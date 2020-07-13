You Can Request An Absentee Ballot To Vote In The November Election. Here’s How!

Interested in voting absentee in November because of COVID-19? Here are the details:
- Any North Carolina registered voter qualified to vote in an election may request and receive a mail-in absentee ballot for any election in which absentee voting is allowed. All registered voters may request an absentee ballot for the November 2020 general election.
- No special circumstance or reason is needed to receive and vote a mail-in absentee ballot.
- Most voters who want to vote by mail must request a ballot for each election.
- Military or overseas voters have special rights under the Uniform and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA). See www.fvap.gov and the Military and Overseas Voters page for more information on military and overseas citizens absentee voting.
How do you get an absentee ballot?
- To receive a mail-in absentee ballot for an election, a voter or the voter’s near relative (spouse, brother, sister, parent, grandparent, child, grandchild, mother-in-law, father-in-law, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, stepparent, or stepchild) or legal guardian, or any member of a multipartisan assistance team (MAT) authorized to assist voters, must first use the State Absentee Ballot Request Form to request the ballot.
Assistance requesting an absentee ballot
- Voters who are blind or disabled, or who cannot read or write may receive assistance in completing the request form. Effective July 1 for the 2020 general election, any member of a multipartisan assistance team, or MAT team, may assist any voter in completing a State Absentee Ballot Request Form. MAT team members may also deliver a completed request form to the county board of elections and serve as a witness for the casting of an absentee ballot.
- If the assistance is provided by someone other than a near relative or legal guardian, that person’s name and address must be listed on the State Absentee Ballot Request Form.
Returning the absentee ballot request form
For the November 2020 general election, completed State Absentee Ballot Request Forms may be emailed, faxed or hand-delivered to the voter’s county board of elections by one of the following:
- the voter;
- the voter’s near relative or verifiable legal guardian; or
- a member of a multipartisan assistance team (MAT).
Forms delivered by any other person will not be processed.
Completed absentee ballot request forms may also be delivered by mail by the U.S. Postal Service or designated delivery service authorized pursuant to 26 U.S.C. § 7502(f).
A signed and completed State Absentee Ballot Request Form must be received by the county board of elections office no later than 5 p.m. on the Tuesday before the date of the election for which the ballot is being requested.
Requests received after the absentee request deadline will not be considered on time, regardless of any postmark date.
Request forms delivered by the deadline to the State Board will be considered timely. In the interest of ensuring that county boards of elections are able to promptly process voters’ absentee requests, we strongly recommend that forms be submitted to the voter’s county board of elections.
Deadline for requesting an absentee ballot
- November General Election: By 5 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020
More details about voting absentee in North Carolina can be found here.
Gabrielle Union Is Relaunching Her Flawless Haircare Line
