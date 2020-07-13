Ericaism: Discipline Sends A Message To Heaven [VIDEO]

| 07.13.20
The next steps to being the best version of whatever it is you envision start with intention and discipline. And discipline sends a message to heaven.

Today, Erica Campbell challenges listeners to be better, do better and live better as she takes the challenge herself.

