Body Found In Lake Piru During Search For Naya Rivera

2015 March Of Dimes Celebration Of Babies - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Glee Star Naya Rivera went missing Wednesday. Her son 4-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, was found alone in the boat they rented earlier that day.

Monday, Ventura Sheriff announced that they discovered a body in the lake. According to TMZ, the body was confirmed as 33-year-old Naya Rivera.

Many commented to the tweet, their outcry, hoping that the body isn’t Naya.

“Part of me hopes it isn’t her. The other part of me hopes that if she is gone, that it is her. Her family deserves peace. Everyone needs to remember if it isn’t Naya, that someones life was still lost and they & their family deserve respect too.”

It was also mentioned that if the body does belong to her, it’s been being discovered exactly 7 years since Riveras Glee co-star Cory Monteith died due to drug toxicity.

Russell Westbrook Confirms He’s Tested Positive For COVID-19

Video Of Another Cop Putting Knee On Man’s Neck

 

Close