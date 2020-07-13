CLOSE
Scripture For The Week “Wisdom Knows When To Speak”

The Wings Of Inspiration Bible

Source: CeCe McGhee / CeCe McGhee

Proverbs 17:27 (LIVING BIBLE)

The man of few words and settled mind is wise; therefore, even a fool is thought to be wise when he is silent. It pays him to keep his mouth shut.

EXPLANATION:

This lesson extends into all areas of our lives. How often have you regretted saying too much about a certain subject? Better to keep quiet and leave the other person unsure of whether you’re foolish than to open your mouth and remove all doubt! The less men think, the more they talk!

 

Scripture For The Week “Wisdom Knows When To Speak”  was originally published on 955thelou.com

