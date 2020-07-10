CLOSE
Raleigh City Pools Are Open

Community Day Pool Party

Source: Melanie B / Melanie B

Raleigh City pools are opening with limited capacity! Reservations are suggested.  The city has issued some guidelines:

We will be following additional safety precautions to ensure everyone has an exceptional experience. Please review the following information to learn more about what we’re doing to maintain a healthy environment and what you need to know before you dive back in!

Please note: these protocols may change based on Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines as well as guidance from federal, state, and local public health agencies.

Before you Arrive

• Please stay home if you are sick.

• Bring a facemask to wear when you are not in the water and social distancing is not possible.

• Patrons are highly encouraged to bring your own chair.

• All facilities will have reduced capacity.

• Swim will be limited to 75 minute sessions with specific start times to allow for additional cleaning.

• Reserve your space online by phone (encouraged) or at reclink.raleighnc.gov. Limited spaces will be reserved for walk-in patrons.

How to reserve online:

1. Visit reclink.raleighnc.gov

2. Log in or create an account – if you have registered for any Raleigh Parks program or camp before, you already have an account.

3. Click “Browse Programs/Camps” in the blue navigation bar.

4. In the left column, click on “Advanced Search” then type in the name of the pool you’d like to reserve in the “Containing Keyword” box. Hit “Enter” or click the “Search” button.

5. “Recreation Swim” should appear in the search results. Click “Show Courses” and add your time slot to reserve.

 

When you Arrive

• Wellness checks are required prior to admission. During the screening, you will be asked a few short questions and a temperature check will be performed using a touchless thermometer. If anyone in your household does not clear the screening, no one in the group will be allowed to enter.

• All patrons will need to provide contact information, including name and phone number.

• You must wear a facemask when you are not in the water and social distancing is not possible.

2020 Admission Fees through September 7, 2020 Ages 12 & under: $0

Ages 13 & up: Resident $2 Non-resident: $3

All existing memberships and punch passes will be extended through September 7, 2020.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Raleigh City Pools Are Open  was originally published on foxync.com

Close