CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Say Hello To Javicia Leslie, TV’s First Black Batwoman!

A black actress just made history with a lead role.  Javicia Leslie of CBS’ “God Friended Me” has landed the role of Batwoman in the CW’s “Batwoman” series. Her casting means she’ll replace actress Ruby Rose who vacated the role in May after just one season. It also means she’s the first black woman to portray Batwoman on TV.

“I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community,” said Leslie about her casting.

 LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Ruby Rose has reacted to the news and she’s praising Leslie as well as the series’ cast and crew.

“OMG!! This is amazing!! I am so glad Batwoman will be played by an amazing Black woman. I want to congratulate Javicia Leslie on taking over the bat cape. You are walking into an amazing cast and crew. I can’t wait to watch season 2 you are going to be amazing!!”

While Leslie is replacing Rose, her Batwoman will be a new character entirely; a woman named Ryan Wilder. The Hollywood Reporter reports that Ryan Wilder is described as “likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed” lesbian character that lives solitary in a van with a pet plant.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“She’s also nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the Batsuit before her. With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. Today Ryan lives in her van with her plant. A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical All-American hero.”

Sounds interesting.

In addition to her big breakout, Javicia is returning to BET’s “The Family Business” and she’s starred in several series on the original streaming service BLACK & SEXY TV. A Hampton University grad, she took home the title of Miss Hampton University in 2007.

Congrats to Javicia Leslie!

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

SEE ALSO:

Rickey Smiley’s Daughter Aaryn Speaks Out For The First Time Since Getting Shot [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Ralph Lauren Releases Limited-Edition COVID-19 Benefit Polo Shirt, Designed By Black Woman

Reginae Carter Responds To 50 Cent’s Comments About Black Women, “I’m Black! I’m Beautiful! I’m Enough!”

Slay! 20 Times Black Women Invented The Color Yellow

20 photos Launch gallery

Slay! 20 Times Black Women Invented The Color Yellow

Continue reading Slay! 20 Times Black Women Invented The Color Yellow

Slay! 20 Times Black Women Invented The Color Yellow

[caption id="attachment_3064032" align="aligncenter" width="871"] Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty[/caption] It’s no secret that Black women are amazing. We’re brilliant, create trends and can do anything we put our minds to. We’re even so dope that even when we didn’t invent colors when we rock them, we can make you believe that we did. So to celebrate our divine power and ability to rock the heck out a pigmented hue, here are 20 times that folks like Aja Naomi King, Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Angela Bassett, and more sistas owned the color yellow.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Say Hello To Javicia Leslie, TV’s First Black Batwoman!  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
El Cajon, CA Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Man
Tell Siri “You’re Getting Pulled Over” Shortcut
 2 weeks ago
06.24.20
Protesters Rally In New York City Against The Police Killing Of A Minneapolis Minnesota Man George Floyd
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third-Degree Murder In…
 1 month ago
05.29.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 3 months ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 3 months ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 3 months ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 3 months ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 3 months ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 4 months ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 4 months ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 4 months ago
03.20.20
Close