CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Rickey Smiley’s Daughter Aaryn Speaks Out For The First Time Since Getting Shot [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Rickey Smiley’s daughter, Aaryn Smiley speaks out for the first time after being shot in Houston, Texas. She tells the story about celebrating her 19th birthday during the Fourth of July weekend with her boyfriend. While driving to get food at a local Whataburger restaurant, she was shot in both legs and later had to undergo a blood transfusion.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Aaryn’s mother also joined the call to discuss what happened when she received the call.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley’s Daughter Shot 3 Times In Houston [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Press play below to hear what Aaryn has to say about gun violence and how God saved her life.

SEE ALSO: 

Rickey Smiley Shows His Daughter Aaryn The High School He Graduated From [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Teaches His Daughter Aaryn To Mow The Lawn [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley &amp; Aaryn Attend White House Christmas Party [PHOTOS]

Aaryn, Rickey Smiley's daughter

Rickey Smiley's Daughter, Aaryn [PHOTOS]

13 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley's Daughter, Aaryn [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley’s Daughter, Aaryn [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley's Daughter, Aaryn [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley's daughter Aaryn has grown up right before our eyes! Here's a look at Rickey's beautiful baby girl over the years... Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).  RELATED: Rickey Smiley’s Daughter Shot 3 Times In Houston [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] RELATED: Rickey Smiley Shows His Daughter Aaryn The High School He Graduated From [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Rickey Smiley’s Daughter Aaryn Speaks Out For The First Time Since Getting Shot [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
El Cajon, CA Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Man
Tell Siri “You’re Getting Pulled Over” Shortcut
 2 weeks ago
06.24.20
Protesters Rally In New York City Against The Police Killing Of A Minneapolis Minnesota Man George Floyd
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third-Degree Murder In…
 1 month ago
05.29.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 3 months ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 3 months ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 3 months ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 3 months ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 3 months ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 4 months ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 4 months ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 4 months ago
03.20.20
Close