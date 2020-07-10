CLOSE
Counselor Yunetta Spring On How To Deal With PTSD After Traumatic Events [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

After the recent traumatic events with not only Rickey Smiley’s daughter Aaryn, but around the country, Counselor Yunetta Spring is here to help with dealing with heavy emotions.

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder is caused by tragic events, whether it’s witnessing it or experiencing it. She discusses how to pinpoint and process those emotions.

Counselor Yunetta Spring gives tips on how to handle your feelings during traumatic events and how to move forward in tough times.

Counselor Yunetta Spring On How To Deal With PTSD After Traumatic Events [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Close