Amber B Debuts New Single “Reject,” Discusses Transition Out Of Gospel Genre [EXCLUSIVE]

Sunday Best season 4 winner Amber Bullock, who now goes by the name of Amber B, called in today to debut her new single “Reject” and discuss her transition out of the gospel genre. Press play up top!
