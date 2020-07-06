CLOSE
8-Year-Old Secoriea Turner Fatally Shot Near Location Of Rayshard Brooks’ Death

“Enough is enough”, that’s the statement being made by Atlanta’s Mayor after the tragic death of an 8-year-old.

Keisha Lance Bottoms is calling for the killers of the child to come forward after the girl was fatally shot over the holiday weekend near the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed.

“I am asking you to please honor this baby’s life. Please, if you know who did this, please turn them in,” said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms at a press conference Sunday.

“Enough is enough. We have talked about this movement that is happening across America at this moment in time when we have the ears and the interest of people across this country and across this globe who are saying they want to see change.”

“I am asking you to please honor this baby’s life. Please, if you know who did this, please turn them in,” she added. “We’re fighting the enemy within when we are shooting each other up in our streets,” the mayor said. “You shot and killed a baby. And it wasn’t one shooter, there was at least two shooters.”

[…] It has to stop. You can’t blame this on police officers. It’s about people who shot a baby in a car. We’re doing each other more harm than any officer on this force.”

Little Secoriea was in a car with her mom and another adult when the driver was attempting to enter a parking lot at 1238 Pryor Road where a group of individuals illegally placed barricades. An incident took place and shots were fired into the vehicle killing the child, reports Atlanta police.

Mayor Bottoms said the area near where Rayshard Brooks will now be shut down for good; “It’s over.”

Secoriea’s mom is pleading with the public for help finding her daughter’s killers. A $10,000 reward has been offered.

In addition to the shootings near the burned-out Wendy’s restaurant, Atlanta police said two other people were killed and more than 20 injured in gunfire and violence during the holiday weekend, reports AP.

Come on y’all, this has to stop.

We pray that they get justice for Secoriea Turner.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

