CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Wake County Schools Releases Plan For School Reopening

Students in Classroom

Source: Sylvain Sonnet / Getty

Wake County parents have to figure some things out after the school system released its plan for the next school year.

According to the new plan, Wake County students will be physically at school for one week and then participate in online learning for two weeks. Under this plan, schools must operate at 50% capacity. School buses will have to operate at no more than 33% capacity. This was Plan B for the school system. Plan A would have allowed for minimal social distancing. Plan C would have had all learning take place online.

 

 

 

 

“We believe at this time that asking to begin the school year at Plan B is important because it requires the most planning and most difficult to implement,” Superintendent Cathy Moore said. “We can pivot to a Plan C pretty easily if that is what the Governor declares and if the Governor declares a Plan A, we can still choose to remain at Plan B because we can go more restrictive.”

“While right now we feel that the school-based program model provides the greatest level of flexibility and responsiveness in meeting the needs of students, we also want to ensure that there is a consistent set of operational standards and instructional expectations by which the virtual academy operates to ensure that the student experience is similar and consistent across the district,” said Assistant Superintendent Drew Cook.

 

Angelica Ross Luxurious Hair

Blow-Outs, Braids & Buns: An Ode To Angelica Ross’ Voluminous Hair

16 photos Launch gallery

Blow-Outs, Braids & Buns: An Ode To Angelica Ross’ Voluminous Hair

Continue reading Blow-Outs, Braids & Buns: An Ode To Angelica Ross’ Voluminous Hair

Blow-Outs, Braids & Buns: An Ode To Angelica Ross’ Voluminous Hair

If I know anything about my girl Angelica Ross, it's that versatility is her game. From playing Paige in the Emmy-nominated web series Her Story to our beloved Candy on Pose to Nurse Rita on American Horry Story: 1984, the actress can give you tear-ridden drama, sharp comedy and serious camp. (Sometimes all in the same role.) The same can be said about her hair. Sis, can switch it up in an instant and still slay every step of the way! Here she with purple braids, one of my favorite looks on her, which let say, not just anyone can pull off. But Angelica does it flawlessly. https://www.instagram.com/p/B8jbFychn1x/   Here is she serving at Paris Fashion Week at the Louis Vuitton show. You better come thru curls! [caption id="attachment_3079771" align="alignleft" width="997"] Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty[/caption] Love! That's just the beginning. So from buns to braids to blow-outs, here are some of Angelica's best versatile hair looks:

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Wake County Schools Releases Plan For School Reopening  was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
Latest
El Cajon, CA Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Man
Tell Siri “You’re Getting Pulled Over” Shortcut
 2 weeks ago
06.24.20
Protesters Rally In New York City Against The Police Killing Of A Minneapolis Minnesota Man George Floyd
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third-Degree Murder In…
 1 month ago
05.29.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 3 months ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 3 months ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 3 months ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 3 months ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 3 months ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 months ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 months ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 4 months ago
03.20.20
Close