Psalm 23:1 (NKJV) The LORD is my shepherd; I shall not want.

EXPLANATION: David refers to his life as a shepherd who protected his sheep. Therefore, he refers to God the Creator in this manner—because shepherds protect and provide for their sheep. God protects and provides for us.

Scripture For The Week “The LORD IS My Shepherd” was originally published on 955thelou.com

