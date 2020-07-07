THIS SUNDAY SCHOOL OVERVIEW FEATURES HIGHLIGHTS OF THE LESSON EACH WEEK. BIBLICAL TRANSLATIONS WILL VARY, BUT THE MAIN RESOURCE WILL BE THE TOWNSEND PRESS SUNDAY SCHOOL COMMENTARY, 99th EDITION. THIS FEATURE IS DESIGNED TO BE OF HELP TO THOSE WHO CANNOT ATTEND THEIR LOCAL CHURCH AND/OR SUNDAY SCHOOL.

LESSON TITLE: WISDOM’S VINDICATION

Adult/Young Adult Topic: WISDOM IN ACTION

Printed Text: Matthew 11:7-19

KEY VERSE: Matthew 11:19 (NIV) The Son of Man came eating and drinking, and they say, ‘Here is a glutton and a drunkard, a friend of tax collectors and sinners.’ But wisdom is proved right by her deeds.

UNIFYING LESSON PRINCIPLE: People often label unusual or unexpected behavior as eccentric, foolish, or even wrong, and the persons who act in such unusual ways are vilified. What should be our assessment when someone’s behavior is unexpected? In Matthew, Jesus says His behavior and John’s, while unusual in their day, will eventually be proven wise by their subsequent results.

CONCLUDING REFLECTION: John the Baptist conducted ministry in a unique way that took many people by surprise. Whenever the true Gospel of the kingdom of God is preached, it will be recognized as truth by those whose hearts are in tune to receive the Word or prepared to receive the Word. Truth is truth, regardless of the wardrobe of the deliverer. God has given each disciple a special gift that is to be used to the glory of God. Every Christian has something to offer, and it is through the working out of our faith that we increase in our spiritual maturity.

PRAYER: Dear God, help us to honor the working of your Spirit in the lives of others through realizing that you manifest yourself differently in a variety of people. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.

Sunday School Review “Wisdom’s Vindication” was originally published on 955thelou.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: