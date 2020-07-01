CLOSE
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Reveals Whether She Is Interested In Being VP

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has been a strong leader in Atlanta after the death of Rayshard Brooks but not everyone has appreciated her actions.

Bottoms discusses how she felt about citizens not liking her “tone” when she addressed the rioters in Atlanta in this interview on The Willie Moore Jr. Show.

Plus, she reveals if she is interested in being Vice President.

Check out the interview below:

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Reveals Whether She Is Interested In Being VP  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

