CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Fulton County & Atlanta Hawks Partner To Transform State Farm Arena into Georgia’s Largest-Ever Voting Precinct

BKN-PHILIPS ARENA

Source: STEVE SCHAEFER / Getty

Earlier today, the Fulton County Board of Registration & Elections approved the use of State Farm Arena for upcoming 2020 elections, starting with early voting on July 20 for the Georgia General Primary Runoff Election on August 11.

This voting precinct could be the largest voting precinct in the entire country. Hawks players will also join the cause to help bring people to the polls. Marta will play a role in getting voters from Fulton country to State Farm Arena to cast early ballots. The initiative is to help spread out voting to ensure folks can vote before the Georgia General Primary Runoff Election on August 11.

Fulton County & Atlanta Hawks Partner To Transform State Farm Arena into Georgia’s Largest-Ever Voting Precinct  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
El Cajon, CA Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Man
Tell Siri “You’re Getting Pulled Over” Shortcut
 6 days ago
06.24.20
Protesters Rally In New York City Against The Police Killing Of A Minneapolis Minnesota Man George Floyd
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third-Degree Murder In…
 1 month ago
05.29.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 3 months ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 3 months ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 3 months ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 3 months ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 3 months ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 months ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 months ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 3 months ago
03.20.20
Close