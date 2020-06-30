CLOSE
Prayer Requests “Pray For Sick And Bereaved Families”

Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank Him for all He has done. Philippians 4:6 NLT

Names listed here are prayer requests called in to Sunday Morning Inspirations. To place your name or someone you would like us to pray for on the list, you may call Sunday morning – 314-969-0955, or email Evangelist Mary Tillman at mtillman@radio-one.com

All sick, shut-in and bereaved families

Pastors, Clergy, Spiritual and Political Leaders

Families & Victims of Police Brutality

Victims of Sexual Harassment/Terrorist/Murderers

All Victims of Destruction

School Teachers/Administrators/Bus Drivers

Homeless and Misfortunate

Honorable Wesley Bell

Honorable Kim Gardner

Police Chief John Hayden

Honorable Jimmie Edwards

Mayor Ella Jones

Families of Children Shot and Killed

Military Personnel – all inclusive

Coronavirus Patients

Family of Rapper Huey – Family of Bruce Edwards – Erica Edwards – Family of Princess R Mayberry – Family of Deacon John Mann – Galilee MBC – Rev. Henry Midgett – Family of Deacon Burrell Ross –Min. Mattie Lee – Bush Family – King Family – KMJ the DJ – Robert J – Pastor L D Tate – Family of Rev. Cheryl Palmer West -Yvonne H (Oxford, MS)  – Tucker Family – DET. John L – Ofc. Bonner – LT. L Allen – Karen C – Family of Cheryl Ware – Mother Mary Ward – Deacon Thomas Nellums –Deacon Michael R – Gaye G – Front Line Workers – Rev. Larry Boyd – Linda M – Cynthia D – Marilyn F –Joyce S –  Joyce B – Kyrie – Milton – Earlene C – Torrence & Annette R –Mother Mattie Vinson – Calvin King – Deacon O J – Melvin D – Ronald C & Family – Darryl Evans Family – Ralph D – Patrina W – Constance R – Gloria C – Irene C – Mother Dorothy J (Chicago, IL) – Ozette – James W – Robert T – Gayle M – Jackie – Zion S – Ingrid S – – Susan H – Ashley B – Howard B – Marilyn – Marquita K (Columbus, MS) Houston & Bohannan Families – Deacon Clarence Grayson – Lisa E – Sis. January

Close