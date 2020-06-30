Prayer Requests “Pray For Sick And Bereaved Families”

Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank Him for all He has done. Philippians 4:6 NLT
Names listed here are prayer requests called in to Sunday Morning Inspirations. To place your name or someone you would like us to pray for on the list, you may call Sunday morning – 314-969-0955, or email Evangelist Mary Tillman at mtillman@radio-one.com
All sick, shut-in and bereaved families
Pastors, Clergy, Spiritual and Political Leaders
Families & Victims of Police Brutality
Victims of Sexual Harassment/Terrorist/Murderers
All Victims of Destruction
School Teachers/Administrators/Bus Drivers
Homeless and Misfortunate
Honorable Wesley Bell
Honorable Kim Gardner
Police Chief John Hayden
Honorable Jimmie Edwards
Mayor Ella Jones
Families of Children Shot and Killed
Military Personnel – all inclusive
Coronavirus Patients
Family of Rapper Huey – Family of Bruce Edwards – Erica Edwards – Family of Princess R Mayberry – Family of Deacon John Mann – Galilee MBC – Rev. Henry Midgett – Family of Deacon Burrell Ross –Min. Mattie Lee – Bush Family – King Family – KMJ the DJ – Robert J – Pastor L D Tate – Family of Rev. Cheryl Palmer West -Yvonne H (Oxford, MS) – Tucker Family – DET. John L – Ofc. Bonner – LT. L Allen – Karen C – Family of Cheryl Ware – Mother Mary Ward – Deacon Thomas Nellums –Deacon Michael R – Gaye G – Front Line Workers – Rev. Larry Boyd – Linda M – Cynthia D – Marilyn F –Joyce S – Joyce B – Kyrie – Milton – Earlene C – Torrence & Annette R –Mother Mattie Vinson – Calvin King – Deacon O J – Melvin D – Ronald C & Family – Darryl Evans Family – Ralph D – Patrina W – Constance R – Gloria C – Irene C – Mother Dorothy J (Chicago, IL) – Ozette – James W – Robert T – Gayle M – Jackie – Zion S – Ingrid S – – Susan H – Ashley B – Howard B – Marilyn – Marquita K (Columbus, MS) Houston & Bohannan Families – Deacon Clarence Grayson – Lisa E – Sis. January
