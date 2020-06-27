CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Free Face Mask Distribution In 27610 Zip Code In Raleigh

adidas Face mask

Source: adidas / adidas

Residents of the 27610 ZIP code will have the chance to pick up free, protective face masks thanks to a collaboration between WakeMed, Wake County and the City of Raleigh. The pilot program aims to distribute 30,000 masks at locations within the community, by volunteers and community leaders over the coming weeks. Over 5,000 masks have already been given out since June 20.

“We know that this neighborhood has the highest number of known COVID-19-positive cases in Wake County,” said Derrick Remer, City of Raleigh Emergency Management director. “The goal of our collaborative effort is to slow the spread of the virus within one of our most vulnerable communities.

In addition to having the most cases in the county, the 27610 ZIP code also has one of the highest COVID-19 caseloads in the state. This collaborative effort will be funded through a combination of the county’s CARES Act funding, WakeMed Foundation and in-kind staff services.

“Wearing a mask is one of the most effective ways we can help to reduce transmission, said Donald Gintzig, WakeMed president and CEO. “Providing this resource to those especially at risk helps people do their part to slow the spread of disease within their community. This effort is part of our commitment to the health and wellbeing of the communities we serve.”

Upcoming distribution sites include:

More locations and dates will be shared in the coming days.

The community organizations currently involved in the program include:

  • Phillip Randolph Institute
  • Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Alpha Theta Omega Chapter
  • Catholic Parrish Outreach
  • City of Raleigh
  • Crosby Advocacy Group
  • Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Raleigh Alumnae Chapter
  • DHIC – Washington Terrace
  • El Pueblo
  • Fertile Ground Food Cooperative
  • NC Counts Coalition
  • Omega Psi Fraternity Inc., Xi Mu Mu Chapter
  • UNC Healthcare
  • Wake County
  • WakeMed Health and Hospitals

Organizations interested in joining in the program’s efforts can email verna.best@wakegov.com.

“It is particularly important that organizations and partners who focus on some of the neighborhoods in 27610 be involved in the planning and implementation,” said Regina Petteway, Wake County Human Services director. “We want to ensure all of our residents in this area have access to protective masks.”

At this time, masks will only be distributed in the 27610 ZIP code area. Based on the need demonstrated in the pilot program, community partners will continue to work collaboratively to establish additional distribution opportunities throughout the county.

For more information: raleighnc.gov

Teyana Taylor "The Album" Listening Party

10 Times Cardi B & Kulture Were The Most Fashionable Mommy And Daughter Duo

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Times Cardi B & Kulture Were The Most Fashionable Mommy And Daughter Duo

Continue reading 10 Times Cardi B & Kulture Were The Most Fashionable Mommy And Daughter Duo

10 Times Cardi B & Kulture Were The Most Fashionable Mommy And Daughter Duo

[caption id="attachment_3159420" align="aligncenter" width="683"] Source: Rich Fury / Getty[/caption] When it comes to the most fashionable mommy and daughter duos, Cardi B and Kulture reign supreme. Kulture may be Cardi's broke little best friend, but our little sis keeps it cute in luxury designs by Gucci, Burberry and more. And every now and then, Cardi and Kulture bless our social media timelines with adorable matching outfits, like their latest Burberry fits that looks like they're on the runway straight out of Paris. Since being on lockdown, Cardi and Kulture have been slaying around the house and we're here for it. Cardi also teamed up with FashionNova to give away $1,000 an hour for families affected by COVID19. That's how you make an impact in fashion. Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite Cardi and Kulture fashion moments from the 'gram.

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Free Face Mask Distribution In 27610 Zip Code In Raleigh  was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
Latest
El Cajon, CA Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Man
Tell Siri “You’re Getting Pulled Over” Shortcut
 3 days ago
06.24.20
Protesters Rally In New York City Against The Police Killing Of A Minneapolis Minnesota Man George Floyd
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third-Degree Murder In…
 4 weeks ago
05.29.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 3 months ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 3 months ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 3 months ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 3 months ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 3 months ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 months ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 months ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 3 months ago
03.20.20
Close